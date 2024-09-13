The Grand Tour Final Episode: Everything You Need To Know

It's time to say goodbye to one of the greatest trios to grace this planet. The last episode of The Grand Tour fronted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May is now streaming, bringing with it an end to 21 years of car TV fronted by one of the most recognisable, much-loved trios around.

Taking place in Zimbabwe and featuring a trio of classic ’70s cars, it'll be the last ever time the legends appear on screen together. Buckle up, because it's an emotional one.

Fair warning: this article includes spoilers for The Grand Tour: One For The Road. And we don’t mean the one on the back of Hammond’s Capri.

The Grand Tour Final Episode Trailer

A full trailer for One For The Road arrived on 2 September. Watch it below.

Remote video URL

Before that, on 22 August, a teaser trailer was released, which you can watch below too.

Remote video URL

How Can I Watch The Grand Tour Final Episode?

The Grand Tour: One For The Road

The Grand Tour: One For The Road is now available on Prime Video on 13 September 2024. You'll need a subscription to the service to watch it, so if you've got a free trial waiting to be cashed in, now's your time.

Where Is The Grand Tour Final Episode Set?

The Grand Tour: One For The Road

One For The Road takes place in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe. It sees the trio travel across the country, stopping at the enormous Victoria Falls, before crossing into Botswana.

That's followed by a nostalgic throwback, with Clarkson, Hammond and May revisiting Kubu Island, the spot in the centre of the Makadikadi salt flats that they visited during Top Gear’s Botswana special. It's the spot which the trio still regard as their favourite place they’ve been in their 21 years of working together.

Zimbabwe was chosen as the starting point partly for its natural beauty, and partly because the BBC was never allowed to film there – but Amazon is.

What Cars Does The Grand Tour Final Episode Feature?

The Grand Tour: One For The Road

One For The Road features three classic cars from the 1970s. Clarkson is driving a Lancia Beta Montecarlo, Hammond a Mk1 Ford Capri, and May a Triumph Stag.

These cars were chosen purely because they’re cars that each presenter has always wanted to drive, but never had the chance to.

Is The Grand Tour Continuing Without Clarkson, Hammond and May?

The Grand Tour: One For The Road

We can, sadly, be sure that this is the final episode featuring Clarkson, Hammond and May. That’s been known since late last year, when the trio announced that they’d be bringing their time on the show to a close. They've sinced detailed the reasons behind their decision.

However, earlier this year, TV industry publication Broadcast reported that the show was set to continue with a new format, production team and presenting lineup. Those rumours were later confirmed by Hammond in an interview with Metro. “It will be carrying on. The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing,” said the presenter.

Who the new presenters might be, or what format the show might take going forward, is still a mystery, and it'll likely be a while before we hear anything.

Will Clarkson, Hammond And May Do Anything Else Together?

The Grand Tour: One For The Road

We wouldn’t get our hopes up if we were you. On his appearance on the Today podcast, May called it “pretty unlikely” that the trio would work together again, especially on another automotive show. In addition, the production company the three formed for the show – together with long-time producer Andy Wilman – was recently wound up.

It brings to a close 21 years of the trio working together on TV. However, it’s far from the last we’ll be hearing from them as individuals. There’s at least one more series of the hugely successful Clarkson’s Farm to come, likely at some point in 2025, and he continues to host Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

May looks set to be busier than ever – he’ll be fronting a new Channel 5 show called The Great Explorers, in which he’ll chart the journeys of several of the world’s most famous adventurers and explorers; as well as a new programme on Quest called James May and the Dull Men’s Club. There are also possibly more series of his Our Man In… travelogue series to come.

Hammond, meanwhile, has a fourth series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop debuting later this month. He’s also started hosting a mental health-centric podcast, Who We Are Now, with his daughter Izzy.

With all that said, it seems like the trio won't become strangers. May has already revealed that Hammond has invited him on a road trip to the south of France and back in Hammond's Porsche 911 Turbo.