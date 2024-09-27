Brian’s Supra From The Fast And The Furious Set For Lego Technic Treatment

The iconic orange A80 looks to be in line for a full-blown Technic set in 2025
me
Brian’s Supra From The Fast And The Furious Set For Lego Technic Treatment

Lego crossovers with Fast & Furious are no new thing. There was the Technic version of Dom’s Dodge Charger released in 2020, followed by a Speed Champions version of the car in 2022. Then, a year later, the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R from 2 Fast 2 Furious was brickified, and now it looks like a certain Toyota Supra is next in line.

As reported by reliable insider ‘lego_minecraft_goat’ on Instagram (with a name like that, can we doubt it?), March 2025 will see the release of Technic set ‘42204 Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4’.

We’re all but certain that’s going to be the orange A80 driven by Brian O’Conner in the first film, but there’s always the chance it could be the last car he was shown on screen in Fast & Furious 7. For the nostalgia factor though, it’d be a surprise if Lego didn’t opt to replicate the former.

Apparently, this will be an 810-piece set – a little over 250 down on the previous Dom’s Charger Technic set, suggesting this will be of a smaller scale. It’s considerably more than the scaled-down Speed Champions versions though, with the R34 set totalling 319 pieces for reference.

Can we get a Technic Skyline, pretty please?
Can we get a Technic Skyline, pretty please?

It’s reported to cost $59.99, which we would expect to translate to around £50 based on current sets of a similar size on sale.

For the time being, that’s all the information we have at the moment, so it’s a matter of waiting for if/when Lego itself confirms the set's existence and further details on it. It’ll apparently be one of 10 sets released under Technic next year, and we’d bet at least one other car to come along as part of those.

Now, if Lego could think about a Technic Skyline to follow in 2026, that’s us covered for the next couple of Christmases. 

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
McLaren W1 Will Arrive On 6 October As A P1 Successor
McLaren W1 Logo
McLaren W1 Logo
News
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Is A Fever Dream You Can Buy
Porsche 944 pickup - front
Porsche 944 pickup - front
News
New Honda Prelude Could Get A Manual Gearbox
Honda Prelude concept - front
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
Yes, Alibaba Even Sells Brand-New Toyota AE86 Shells
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
News
Could This New Nissan Driver Assist Feature Eliminate Middle Lane Hogging?
Infiniti QX80
Infiniti QX80
News
Which Are The Cheapest Cars And SUVs to Insure in the US? Your 2024 Update

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving