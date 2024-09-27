This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Is A Fever Dream You Can Buy

Ever craved a Porsche 944 that’s been turned into a six-wheeled pickup truck? Of course you haven’t, but there’s one for sale anyway
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Porsche 944 pickup - front
Porsche 944 pickup - front

The first thing you’ll probably notice about this Porsche 944 is just that – that it’s a Porsche 944, albeit one painted in a fairly lurid shade of orange. Cast your eyes rearward, though, and it becomes obvious that it’s no normal 944. It’s been turned into a pickup truck, for one, and… wait, does it have six wheels?

You’re not in the midst of some sort of fever dream (as far as we know), nor is this the product of a particularly good AI art generator. It really is a 944 that someone’s turned into a pickup, and given an extra pair of wheels at the back. Why? Erm…

Porsche 944 pickup - side
Porsche 944 pickup - side

Still, while we’re not sure why it exists, it does, so let’s take a look because there’s a bit more going on here than the obvious. While it began life as a 1987 944, it has the front end from a later S2 944, and in place of the original pop-up headlights are the fixed units aping those on the 924 Carrera GTP race car.

The engine, meanwhile, is the 3.0-litre, 237bhp four-banger from the later 968, and the BBS wheels are nabbed from a 993 911 Turbo.

Porsche 944 pickup - bed
Porsche 944 pickup - bed

Then there’s the matter of the actual six-wheeled pickup conversion, which apparently happened in stages between 1995 and 2021. According to the ad, all three axles are taken from an Audi 200 Turbo (or more likely, at least two Audi 200 Turbos), and the pickup bed itself is lined with oak (classy) and features a proper functional tailgate. There’s even a tow hitch for maximum practicality. Oh, and the rear windscreen features a sticker that we can’t really show here if we want to keep the Google algorithm happy.

Anyway, should you want to own this utterly weird creation, it’s up for auction on German site Kickdown and located in Karlsbad, Germany. You’ll need a pretty pfennig, though – the minimum accepted bid is €99,990 – around £83,000.

Porsche 944 pickup - rear
Porsche 944 pickup - rear

Hat tip to Road & Track for drawing our attention to this one, and a bigger hat tip to anyone with a niche enough interest and a big enough wad of cash to buy this thing. You do you.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
McLaren W1 Will Arrive On 6 October As A P1 Successor
McLaren W1 Logo
McLaren W1 Logo
News
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Is A Fever Dream You Can Buy
Porsche 944 pickup - front
Porsche 944 pickup - front
News
New Honda Prelude Could Get A Manual Gearbox
Honda Prelude concept - front
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
Yes, Alibaba Even Sells Brand-New Toyota AE86 Shells
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
News
Could This New Nissan Driver Assist Feature Eliminate Middle Lane Hogging?
Infiniti QX80
Infiniti QX80
News
Which Are The Cheapest Cars And SUVs to Insure in the US? Your 2024 Update

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving