This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Is A Fever Dream You Can Buy

The first thing you’ll probably notice about this Porsche 944 is just that – that it’s a Porsche 944, albeit one painted in a fairly lurid shade of orange. Cast your eyes rearward, though, and it becomes obvious that it’s no normal 944. It’s been turned into a pickup truck, for one, and… wait, does it have six wheels?

You’re not in the midst of some sort of fever dream (as far as we know), nor is this the product of a particularly good AI art generator. It really is a 944 that someone’s turned into a pickup, and given an extra pair of wheels at the back. Why? Erm…

Porsche 944 pickup - side

Still, while we’re not sure why it exists, it does, so let’s take a look because there’s a bit more going on here than the obvious. While it began life as a 1987 944, it has the front end from a later S2 944, and in place of the original pop-up headlights are the fixed units aping those on the 924 Carrera GTP race car.

The engine, meanwhile, is the 3.0-litre, 237bhp four-banger from the later 968, and the BBS wheels are nabbed from a 993 911 Turbo.

Porsche 944 pickup - bed

Then there’s the matter of the actual six-wheeled pickup conversion, which apparently happened in stages between 1995 and 2021. According to the ad, all three axles are taken from an Audi 200 Turbo (or more likely, at least two Audi 200 Turbos), and the pickup bed itself is lined with oak (classy) and features a proper functional tailgate. There’s even a tow hitch for maximum practicality. Oh, and the rear windscreen features a sticker that we can’t really show here if we want to keep the Google algorithm happy.

Anyway, should you want to own this utterly weird creation, it’s up for auction on German site Kickdown and located in Karlsbad, Germany. You’ll need a pretty pfennig, though – the minimum accepted bid is €99,990 – around £83,000.

Porsche 944 pickup - rear

Hat tip to Road & Track for drawing our attention to this one, and a bigger hat tip to anyone with a niche enough interest and a big enough wad of cash to buy this thing. You do you.