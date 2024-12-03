A Brand New Ford Escort Mk1 Will Be Here On 12 December

Earlier this year, we learned that a company called Boreham Motorworks was to recreate both the Ford RS200 and the Mk1 Escort, each with the official blessing of Ford. As the 9am (GMT) 12 December reveal for the latter draws closer, Boreham has teased a little more about the project.

“Little” is the operative word, actually - there’s still not a great deal to go on. But we are at least told Mk1 “will not be EV or hybrid”. The press release goes on to say: “It will use petrol engines and manual transmission only, because our heritage guides us, and our future insists upon it. We won't cancel our heritage; we will evolve it.”

The British firm has also described the car as the “‘‘One True Descendant’ of the RS lineage,” and noted that it’ll draw inspiration from all the performance Mk1 derivatives including Boreham’s own Escort Twin-Cam and the RS2000.

Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1

The project “seamlessly integrates cutting-edge engineering and design with the raw driving spirit of the original Rallye Sport icons". There will be two versions, neither of which is going to be cheap, we strongly suspect.

Iain Muir, boss of Broeham's parent company DRVN Automotive Group, had this to say:



"At DRVN, we understand that true automotive passion comes from the connection between driver and machine—a relationship forged in the sound, feel, and response of a car designed to be driven. The Ford Escort Mk1 embodies this ethos, blending timeless design with performance that inspires confidence and joy. We design for the road, not the runway. We embrace everything drivers love about cars."

Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1 and RS200 teaser

It’s worth noting the new car won’t be the only ‘new Mk1 Escort’ you can buy. MST sells something called the ‘MST Mk1’ (unlike Boreham, the Welsh company isn’t an official partner of Ford), built using a Mk1 Escort-shaped reproduction shell and featuring modern mechanicals.