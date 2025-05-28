The Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition Has Glass In Its Paint

The US state of Florida brings to mind many things – sunshine, Disneyworld, amusing local newspaper headlines, terrifying many-toothed swamp-dwelling reptiles, and a barrage of neon lights and pastel colours. It’s this last Floridian staple that Aston Martin’s Q personalisation branch has turned to to create this, the DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition.

Created in conjunction with the Aston dealer in Palm Beach, an affluent city to the north of Miami, it’s a one-off said to draw inspiration from the colourscape of southern Florida. That begins with the Frosted Glass Blue paintwork, a new hue featuring actual glass flakes within its topcoat to create a shimmer effect when viewed under the light.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition - interior

It’s offset by Club Sport White pinstriping running around the bottom of the car, and a set of five-spoke diamond-turned wheels.

Where Q has really gone to town, though, is on the inside. The Palm Beach Edition features the repeated motif of a palm frond, most notably stitched into the Ivory white leather. Also laced throughout the cabin is open-pore light olive ash wood trim, said to reflect the texture of palm wood. The geographical co-ordinates of Palm Beach are embossed into the leather on the dash.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition - rear

Nothing’s been changed underneath, which means the same 671bhp and 590lb ft of torque from the DB12’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. That’s good for 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and a rather hair-ruffling top speed of 202mph.

Whether Aston plans to sell the Palm Beach Edition, we’re not quite sure – it’s mainly been produced as a handy display of what the Q branch can do. What other American cities would you like to see Aston turn to for inspiration for a one-off? Places like Los Angeles and New York seem like no-brainers, but we can’t help but hope for a Vantage Des Moines, Iowa Edition.