Alpine Will Build A 1000bhp+, V6 Hybrid Supercar

Well, here’s something we didn’t quite expect to hear from Alpine. The French firm, best beloved in its modern form for its lightweight A110 and now working away on new EVs, is set to release a hybrid supercar with a four-figure power number.

That’s come directly from CEO Philippe Krief, who confirmed the project while speaking to UK media at the reveal of the A390 SUV, attended by Car Throttle.

Krief neglected to confirm an exact power figure for the in-development supercar, but that suggested that a figure north of 1000bhp is all but certain.

It’ll use a newly developed V6 engine created in-house by its Hypertech engineering centre, set to exclusively power the rear wheels, while the front axle will use electric motors. It’s unclear how many, but it does mean the new car will be all-wheel drive.

Further details haven’t been confirmed, but there’s the possibility it could be derived from the Mecachrome V6 that currently powers its top-class WEC competing A424. In case you’d wondered about a Formula 1-sourced powertrain, as seen in the Mercedes-AMG One, it’s worth remembering that the Renault Group will ceased to build F1 engines as of 2026.

Don’t expect to see the new Alpine supercar for a while. 2028 has been touted as its expected arrival date, and there’s many more details to be confirmed between now and then. Krief neglected to confirm how much the supercar would cost, or how many would be built, but we’d anticipate a limited production run and a strong, strong six-figure sum.

We also wouldn't be shocked if its design took inspiration from the Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 concept (as pictured for the lead image).

We do know that the new supercar won’t form one of Alpine’s seven models it has as part of its ‘Dream Garage’. So far, those include the A290 and A390, with the electric-only A110 to be the third as part of that. We’re still waiting for confirmation on what the rest will be, though expect at least one large SUV and a GT-style car.