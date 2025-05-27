Alpine Will Build A 1000bhp+, V6 Hybrid Supercar

French firm’s CEO has confirmed a supercar is coming in 2028
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

Well, here’s something we didn’t quite expect to hear from Alpine. The French firm, best beloved in its modern form for its lightweight A110 and now working away on new EVs, is set to release a hybrid supercar with a four-figure power number.

That’s come directly from CEO Philippe Krief, who confirmed the project while speaking to UK media at the reveal of the A390 SUV, attended by Car Throttle.

Krief neglected to confirm an exact power figure for the in-development supercar, but that suggested that a figure north of 1000bhp is all but certain.

It’ll use a newly developed V6 engine created in-house by its Hypertech engineering centre, set to exclusively power the rear wheels, while the front axle will use electric motors. It’s unclear how many, but it does mean the new car will be all-wheel drive.

Further details haven’t been confirmed, but there’s the possibility it could be derived from the Mecachrome V6 that currently powers its top-class WEC competing A424. In case you’d wondered about a Formula 1-sourced powertrain, as seen in the Mercedes-AMG One, it’s worth remembering that the Renault Group will ceased to build F1 engines as of 2026.

Don’t expect to see the new Alpine supercar for a while. 2028 has been touted as its expected arrival date, and there’s many more details to be confirmed between now and then. Krief neglected to confirm how much the supercar would cost, or how many would be built, but we’d anticipate a limited production run and a strong, strong six-figure sum.

We also wouldn't be shocked if its design took inspiration from the Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 concept (as pictured for the lead image). 

We do know that the new supercar won’t form one of Alpine’s seven models it has as part of its ‘Dream Garage’. So far, those include the A290 and A390, with the electric-only A110 to be the third as part of that. We’re still waiting for confirmation on what the rest will be, though expect at least one large SUV and a GT-style car.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The New Renault 4 Starts At £26,995
Renault 4 E-Tech - front
News
Land Rover Defender Plays It Safe With 2026 Facelift
2026 Land Rover Defender 110 - front
News
The BMW M2 CS Gains 49bhp, Loses 30kg, Costs £87k
BMW M2 CS - front
News
Alpine Will Build A 1000bhp+, V6 Hybrid Supercar
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6
News
This Is The Alpine A390, The French Brand’s Most Powerful Car Yet
Alpine A390, front
News
The Bovensiepen Zagato Is A Rebodied BMW M4 From Alpina’s Founding Family
Bovensiepen Zagato - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front
Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front