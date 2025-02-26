Alpine A110 Production Will End In 12 Months

We probably don’t need to tell you at this stage, but the Alpine A110 has been one of the finest sports cars of its generation. A breath of fresh air in a world of ever-heavier, more powerful cars, a focus on keeping the chassis light and performance plentiful but not overabundant proved a winning recipe. Sadly, though, all good things must come to an end.

Alpine has now put an end date on the A110 as we know it. This isn’t a total shock – we’ve known for some time 2026 would be the final year of the car – but we’re officially now in the final 12 months of production. Orders will stop being taken this time next year.

Alpine A110 R 70, top view

It’s not going out without a bit of fanfare, though. The A110 has had about eleventy-billion special editions since its 2017 introduction so it only feels fitting two more are coming to mark the end of its life.

Most sought-after will surely be the A110 R 70. This one is celebrating 70 years since the inception of the brand, just in case the gigantic exposed carbon ‘A70’ on the roof didn’t give that one away.

Alpine A110 R 70, interior

That logo also features on the seat headrests, wheel arches and door sills along with a nice little plaque letting people know that yes, this is a 70 – if they hadn’t figured it out.

Mechanically, it remains the same as any other R. That’s to say the 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine puts out 296bhp and 251lb ft of torque, the wheels are made of carbon fibre and so is much of the bodywork. 770 will be made, in which 210 of those will be available with one of the French tricolore colours (70 of each, just for another nod to the anniversary). Want one? That’ll be £103,345.

Alpine A110 GTS

Then there’s the A110 GTS, which combines the existing GT and S models into one. Funny that.

That brings the chassis and engine of the S (46bhp over the standard car and stiffer suspension) with the extra cushy interior bits from the GT. You’ll be able to order this in five new colours, and with a new aero kit derived from the R. A GTS is yours for £67,311.

Alpine A110 GTS interior

Really though, the best A110 is the base A110. Extra chassis stiffness and extracting more power never really enhanced the inherent pureness of the Alpine, and the good news is you can still have one right through to the end of production. Prices start at £55,160.