The 254bhp Electric Mini JCW Is Here To Annoy Purists

Certain pot-stirring heretics on this website (hi!) reckon that the latest version of the Mini Cooper S is more fun in electric form than petrol. With the ICE car now lacking a manual gearbox, the EV’s big, instant wallop of frantic, scrabbly grunt makes it a more exciting thing to drive. By that measure, the new electric Mini JCW should be even more fun.

Mini Cooper JCW Electric - rear

That’s because it now has 254bhp and 251lb ft of near-instant torque going through its front wheels, meaning it’ll hit 62mph in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 124mph. There is a little asterisk here – those peak power and torque figures are only accessible when the driver activates the ‘boost’ mode. Usually, it’s making a still-healthy 227bhp.

Elsewhere, it has a JCW-specific suspension tune and new higher-performance tyres as standard, while the new alloys are aerodynamically optimised. Visually, there’s not much to differentiate it from lesser Coopers in Sport trim, with it getting the same interior filled with neat materials and a big, annoying 24-inch circular infotainment screen.

Mini Cooper JCW Electric - interior

There are no range figures yet, but since it uses the same 54.2kWh battery as the Cooper SE, we’d imagine the extra grunt means the numbers will take a hit compared to the slower car’s quoted 250 miles.

Mini has actually hit us with an electric JCW double-whammy because it’s simultaneously unveiled the John Cooper Works version of the new Aceman, which sits between the Cooper and Countryman in terms of size. It uses the same battery and motor combo as the Cooper, and hits the same top speed, but its extra heft means the 0-62mph time is down to 6.4 seconds.

Mini Aceman and Cooper JCW Electric

The electric Cooper JCW kicks off at a punchy £38,420, while the larger Aceman starts at £40,220. And if the idea of an EV with JCW badges is a complete affront to you, then don’t worry: there is a petrol one coming too.