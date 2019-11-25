Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Lamborghini has decided to get in on the Vision Gran Turismo action, with typically dramatic results
A Huracan Super Trofeo and an Urus ST-X have been revealed as the latest Lego Speed Champions cars, with both available in one set
Sant’Agata Bolognese has now built over 14,000 in just five years, matching the number of Gallardo units made in twice that time
Lamborghini has teased a new car it'll be bringing to the Frankfurt Motor Show next month - is this the mythical LB48H?
Lamborghini has revealed a pair of special edition supercars - which one would you have?
Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the company is considering an entry into WEC's incoming 'hypercar class'
What’s the point of a supercar if you don’t take it out into the world and use it? Hats off to Lamborghini, which has taken seven Huracan Evos to Norway’s spectacular Lofoten Islands
Lamborghini has decided to turn the Huracan Evo into a lifted, desert-bashing V10 brute
In a fantastic story with which to start the week, Lamborghini secretly discovered the whereabouts of a famous movie Miura and restored it to perfection
Some supercar owners just get carried away with all their good fortune, like the owner of this UK-registered Lamborghini that ends up an almost certain write-off
German tuner Manhart has increased the power of the Urus while decreasing its already low levels of subtlety
In a monumental display of both admirable commitment and atrocious taste, an Indian car customiser has produced the world’s oddest replica supercar