The Lamborghini 'Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo' Has A Terrible Name But Is Otherwise Awesome

Lamborghini has decided to get in on the Vision Gran Turismo action, with typically dramatic results

23 days ago Gaming 19 comments
Lamborghini Has Joined The Lego Speed Champions World

A Huracan Super Trofeo and an Urus ST-X have been revealed as the latest Lego Speed Champions cars, with both available in one set

2 months ago News 9 comments
Lamborghini Huracan Equals The Gallardo's Production Run In Half The Time

Sant’Agata Bolognese has now built over 14,000 in just five years, matching the number of Gallardo units made in twice that time

2 months ago News 17 comments
This Might Be Lamborghini's Long-Rumoured Hypercar

Lamborghini has teased a new car it'll be bringing to the Frankfurt Motor Show next month - is this the mythical LB48H?

4 months ago News 16 comments
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 And Huracan Evo GT Arrive: Who Cares About Subtlety Anyway?

Lamborghini has revealed a pair of special edition supercars - which one would you have?

4 months ago News 5 comments
Lamborghini Is Mulling Over A 2021 Le Mans Hypercar Class Entry

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the company is considering an entry into WEC's incoming 'hypercar class'

4 months ago Motorsport 12 comments
Lamborghini Has Gone Arctic Road-Tripping In 7 Huracan Evos

What’s the point of a supercar if you don’t take it out into the world and use it? Hats off to Lamborghini, which has taken seven Huracan Evos to Norway’s spectacular Lofoten Islands

5 months ago News 8 comments
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Is The Off-Road Supercar Of Your Dreams

Lamborghini has decided to turn the Huracan Evo into a lifted, desert-bashing V10 brute

6 months ago News 17 comments
Lamborghini Has Found And Restored The Miura From ‘The Italian Job’

In a fantastic story with which to start the week, Lamborghini secretly discovered the whereabouts of a famous movie Miura and restored it to perfection

7 months ago News 9 comments
A Huracan Performante Has Been Badly Binned At A Supercar Meet

Some supercar owners just get carried away with all their good fortune, like the owner of this UK-registered Lamborghini that ends up an almost certain write-off

9 months ago News 29 comments
Manhart's 800bhp Lamborghini Urus Is The Exact Opposite Of Subtle

German tuner Manhart has increased the power of the Urus while decreasing its already low levels of subtlety

a year ago Tuning 17 comments
This Lamborghini Replica Is Bizarrely Based On A Honda Accord

In a monumental display of both admirable commitment and atrocious taste, an Indian car customiser has produced the world’s oddest replica supercar

a year ago News 28 comments

