Even The Lamborghini Gallardo Is Getting Restomodded Now

Remember when restomods were pretty much limited to, or at least tried to replicate, cars from the 1960s and ’70s? Car Throttle remembers. Restomodding is such a big deal now, though, that even the Lamborghini Gallardo – a car that went out of production a mere 12 years ago – is getting the treatment.

This is the Etna, and it comes from Croatian outfit Tedson Motors. Its previous project was the Daydream, an overhauled 964-generation Porsche 911, which nobody has ever done before.

Tedson Motors Etna - front

In fairness, the Etna is a far more original idea. It takes the early 5.0-litre Gallardo, the V10-engined ‘junior’ supercar developed under Lambo’s Audi ownership, and infuses it with some visual aggression and more serious hardware to boot.

The process involves stripping a Gallardo back to its spaceframe chassis, which is then clothed in all-new carbon fibre bodywork which, especially at the back, has a definite hint of more modern Lambos like the Revuelto to it. That new body, together with custom carbon fibre bucket seats and a lightweight titanium exhaust, contributes to a weight reduction of 200kg.

Tedson Motors Etna - side

That exhaust has a far more important function, though: it’s the outlet for that glorious V10 which, thanks to reworked internals and a new intake, now crescendos at over 10,000rpm. This, we imagine, is going to sound rather good. Those changes also up power from the original Gallardo’s 493bhp to somewhere north of 600bhp.

The track has been widened by 6cm on both axles and wider tyres have been fitted, and the Etna also sits on a bespoke track-focused suspension setup derived from the one found on the Gallardo GT3 racer. The 19-inch rims are all new items from Californian manufacturer AL13, giving a slightly more modern look to the classic Lambo teledial design.

Tedson Motors Etna - rear

We haven’t seen the interior yet, and we likely won’t until the Etna gets a full debut early next year. Tedson plans to build just 77, beginning with nine ‘Launch Editions’ that’ll start landing with customers in autumn 2026. Admirably, it says it’ll prioritise converting Gallardos with the clunky E-Gear semi-automatic ’box so it can preserve as many of the rare three-pedal cars as possible. What’s your noughties Italian restomod of choice, then – this or Officine Fioravanti’s manual-swapped Alfa 8C Competizione?