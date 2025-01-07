We’re Still Not Over The Lamborghini Estoque

Long before the Urus, Lamborghini had toyed with the idea of a more practical raging bull – and the Estoque was a four-door answer we never got
Lamborghini Estoque, front 3/4
Lamborghini Estoque, front 3/4

Have we all come to terms with the existence of the Lamborghini Urus yet? Ignore the bonkers LM002 for a second, and the idea of a more practical, four-door, almost sensible Lamborghini seemed somewhat heinous.

It turns out that the Urus is a pretty good thing in isolation, but you know it’s a car that’s built because it has to exist in a world where people want SUVs rather than a car it truly wants to build. A practical daily to complement the Centenario hiding in the Sheikh’s garage.

Yet, the four-door, family-friendly Lamborghini wasn’t an entirely alien concept to us by the time the Urus arrived in 2017. In fact, the car that laid its foundations and ultimately never came to fruition remains one of motoring’s biggest ‘What if?’ moments.

Lamborghini Estoque, rear 3/4
Lamborghini Estoque, rear 3/4

In 2008, if you wanted a Lamborghini, your options were pretty limited. You could for the two-door, two-seat Murcielago if you made a lot of money, the two-door, two-seat Gallardo if you made less money or the two-door, two-seat Reventon if you made so much money the concept of expenditure didn’t even register in your consciousness.

That would’ve been a fine line-up if you were an independent Italian supercar manufacturer dodging bankruptcies by taking the local tax collector out for a joyride and nice lunch every other month, but it wouldn’t continue to cut the mustard under the stewardship of Audi. It had to diversify the brand to make something called ‘profit’.

Although the success of the Porsche Cayenne earlier in the decade would mean it’d be all but inevitable every high-end manufacturer would chase the SUV gold, 2008 was still a time when purists had their ways a little bit. The idea of a more practical Lamborghini then was seemingly sacrilege, until we saw what that could look like.

Lamborghini Estoque, doors open
Lamborghini Estoque, doors open

‘That’ being the utterly magnificent Estoque. It had its engine in the front, four doors and four seats yet absolutely everything else about it was typical Lamborghini.

It looked utterly mad with its Reventon/F-15 fighter jet-esque angles, gigantic menacing bonnet and haunced wheel arches. Oh, and that engine was the 5.2-litre V10 lifted from the Gallardo, so you could guarantee it would sound mad too.

Lamborghini even managed to translate the lunacy into the rear of the car. Bucket seats for your passengers? Sure, why not? Despite that, the interior looked realistic, as did the whole car in truth. It seemed ready for production.

Lamborghini Estoque, front
Lamborghini Estoque, front

No surprise, as the Sant'Agata Bolognese firm stated its intentions to build the car. A practical car built by Lamborghini, and made in a fashion only Lamborghini could pull off.

Unfortunately, it being 2008, there was the small matter of a global recession that would pretty much wipe out any commercial viability for a four-door Lamborghini. As a result, plans to build the Estoque were shelved and although it was never outright stated, stealthily cancelled.

So it would take until 2017 for Lamborghini to realise its ambitions of making a more usable car, albeit an SUV rather than an utterly gorgeous saloon car, and you could probably put your house on the latter never happening, too. In case you hadn’t guessed, we’re still not over it. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Sony And Honda’s Afeela 1 Arrives In 2026 With A Gran Turismo Connection
Afeela 1 - front
News
Someone Bought A Brand New Dodge Viper In 2024
Dodge Viper - front
News
The Abarth 500e Just Got A Whole Lot Cheaper
Abarth 500e - front
News
Genesis GV60 Gets A New Face, Refreshed Interior
Genesis GV60 - front
News
These Were The 10 Best-Selling Cars In Britain In 2024
Ford Puma
News
You Could Buy Ken Block’s Legendary ‘Hoonitruck’
Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
Reviews
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Review: One-Of-A-Kind, Literally
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Reviews
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Sometimes Annoying, Always Entertaining
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport Review: What The GTI Really Should Be
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, front 3/4