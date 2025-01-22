Does Lando Norris Have The Coolest Car Collection On The F1 Grid?

Some F1 drivers aren’t that interested in road cars. After all, when your day job is piloting the fastest racing cars on the planet, how can anything with number plates and tread on its tyres compete?

Lando Norris isn’t one of those drivers, though. As he increasingly makes a mark at the pointy end of the F1 table, the 24-year-old McLaren star has amassed a small but incredibly cool collection of personal cars that spans from analogue supercars to rugged restomod 4x4s. Here, we’ve broken down everything we know about Lando’s garage.

McLaren 765LT Spider

Remote video URL

The job of driving for the McLaren F1 team comes with its perks. As well as, y’know, travelling the world racing at the very pinnacle of motorsport and getting paid millions to do it, there’s also a pretty sweet company car deal.

Last year, Norris took delivery of a McLaren 765LT Spider, personalised by him alongside McLaren Automotive’s MSO division. The drop-top version of McLaren’s latest track-focused supercar gets 755bhp from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, meaning it’ll hit 62mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 205mph. Norris’ is finished in dark blue carbon fibre with brake calipers painted in the yellow of his racing helmet. The 765LT Spider started at around £300,000 when new, but Lando was likely given his as part of his McLaren contract.

See also Satisfy Your Weird 90s Supercar Cravings With This Venturi Transcup 260

McLaren Senna

Remote video URL

The 765LT isn’t the only hardcore McLaren Lando owns. Earlier this year, renowned vehicle wrapping outfit Yiannimize had a McLaren Senna in its shop which apparently belongs to Norris too.

Named after arguably McLaren’s (or anyone’s) greatest F1 driver of all, the Senna is a limited-run, track-biased hypercar that produces 789bhp from its 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, as well as a peak of 800kg of downforce. Just 500 of the standard versions of the car were made. Today, the entry point for a Senna is roughly £800,000.

Lamborghini Miura

Remote video URL

Moving away from modern supercars, Norris owns an example of the car many argue kickstarted the entire genre: the Lamborghini Miura. His is an original P400 version, which makes around 345bhp from its mid-mounted, 3.9-litre V12. It’s finished in the eye-catching spec of deep blue over orange leather.

Of course, being an older Italian car, it’s not without its foibles, as Norris found out when he had to get it bump-started by a gaggle of fans in Monaco earlier this year. These days, you’ll need around £1.5 million to get hold of a P400.

Porsche Carrera GT

What looks to be the latest addition to Norris’ collection is the fearsome Porsche Carrera GT. Powered by a howling 603bhp, 5.7-litre V10 and driving the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, this early noughties hypercar has a reputation for tricky handling.

Norris has been spotted driving his around Monaco. It’s finished in a classic spec: dark green over tan leather. In 2025, it’s rare to find one of the 1270 Carrera GTs built listed for less than £1 million.

Ferrari F40

We weren’t actually aware that Norris owned a Ferrari F40 until we found out in one of the worst possible ways in January 2025. Footage emerged of the car – not being driven by Norris, who was reportedly celebrating the new year in Abu Dhabi at the time – being driven near Monaco, when, after a burst of acceleration, the car broke traction, spinning across the road into a barrier.

Unlike another F40 that was crashed in a very similar fashion in the UK in the same month, the damage to Norris’ F40 doesn’t seem too bad, so hopefully it’ll find itself repaired before too long.

As for the F40 itself, it’s not too surprising that Norris owns one. We know from the Miura and Carrera GT that he has an appreciation for a raw, analogue supercar, and the F40 might just be the ultimate example of that. A 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 sends 471bhp through a manual gearbox, and it has precisely zero modern driver aids to tame that boost-heavy slug of power. Just over 1300 were built between 1987 and 1992, and the typical going rate for one in 2025 is quickly approaching around £2 million.

Land Rover Defender

Lando Norris' modified Land Rover Defender

It’s not just snarling supercars in Lando’s collection. He also owns a classic Land Rover Defender, overhauled by restomod firm Retro Automotive. An open-top, short-wheelbase Defender 90, it’s been restored from the ground up, with a totally retrimmed interior featuring some modern tech.

Powering it is a fully rebuilt 3.9-litre Rover V8, while it sits on adjustable air suspension. Retro Automotive doesn’t list the price of its conversions, but something comfortably into six figures is likely.

Fiat 500 Jolly (sold)

Lando Norris' old Fiat 500 Jolly

The Defender is thought to be Norris’ car of choice for pootling around the streets of Monaco and the French Riviera. Previously, this job was done by something even more relaxed: a Fiat 500 Jolly. A version of the original 500 designed for trundling around Italian coastal towns, it features no doors, a cloth roof and wicker seats.

Norris’ wasn’t one of the 650-odd originals, but an evocation built later on. It was still powered by the original 500’s humble 499cc inline-two engine, which would have pushed out a mighty 17bhp (although apparently Norris’ was modified to some extent). He sold it through an online auction last year, where it fetched £32,000.