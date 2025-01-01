9 Cars We’re Looking Forward To Driving In 2025

A new year means new cars. While there’s plenty to come in 2025 that the wraps are yet to come off, there’s just as much that we’ve already laid eyes on that we’re hoping we can get our hands on in the year ahead.

Here’s our rundown of the cars we’re most excited to try in 2025.

Lamborghini Temerario

As the successor to the Huracan, a car that only got better over its 10-year lifespan, the Lamborghini Temerario has some big shoes to fill. No, it doesn’t have that baleful atmospheric V10 anymore, but we are promised 907bhp of hybrid punch (in the ‘entry-level’ Lambo!), and a more usable Lamborghini supercar than ever before. Plus, there’s still the small matter of a twin-turbo V8 that somehow, through the use of witchcraft, will hit 10,000rpm.

Renault 5

Occupying the complete opposite end of the scale is the reborn electric Renault 5. It’s not very often a new car comes along that causes quite such a stir, but the R5 E-Tech’s done just that, and how could it not? With looks that stay on the right side of the stylish/kitschy divide in retro cars, and a temptingly low entry price, it’s hard not to be charmed, especially because early reviews have been so positive. We’ve already tried the spiced-up Alpine A290 version and came away impressed.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E

Of course, if the normal 5 is a bit… pedestrian, there’s also this. Renault gave us an early Christmas present last month when it announced that this widebodied, 500bhp, rear-wheel drive ode to its mad 5 Turbo homologation special of the 1980s would be heading for production. It’s probably going to be extremely limited-production, and very expensive, and we don’t care one bit. Please, Renault. Let us have a go.

Defender OCTA

Previously, if you wanted a new Land Rover Defender with a V8, you’d probably end up with massive rims and low-profile tyres that you wouldn’t risk taking anywhere near a gravel car park, let alone a rocky trail or a desert floor. Not so with the limited-production OCTA, which in addition to off-road goodies and clever cross-linked suspension, swaps out the old 5.0-litre supercharged V8 for a twin-turbo, 626bhp BMW unit.

Ford Mustang GTD

The Ford Mustang has been getting ever more serious over the last couple of decades, and it’s culminated in this, the GTD, which takes aim squarely at the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Deeply nerdy inboard pushrod dampers, an F1-style drag reduction system, and 815bhp courtesy of a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 should all ensure that Stuttgart sits up and pays attention. Pretty quick around the Nürburgring, too.

992.2 Porsche 911 GT3

Speaking of Stuttgart… the updated Porsche 911 GT3 doesn’t exactly change the game. It’s exactly as powerful as before, and it’s actually wound up 2kg, or a couple of big pies, heavier than the car it replaces. But look, it’s still a GT3, you can still get a manual, and it still has a nat-asp flat-six sitting in its bum. It’ll probably be great. And hey, you can now get the Touring with rear seats!

992.2 Porsche 911 Carrera T

If the 503bhp GT3 is a bit… much, then the Carrera T should provide a bit more of a rounded package. Returning for the 992.2 facelift, the T once again promises to build on the basic Carrera with thinner glass, less soundproofing, rear-axle steering, active suspension and – currently the only Carrera to get such a thing – a manual gearbox, which now has a delightful wooden shifter. Oh, and you can now get a Cabriolet.

Aston Martin Vanquish

It wasn’t that long ago that we were preparing to start mourning the death of the V12-powered Aston Martin, but never underestimate the power of customer demand. With a thoroughly overhauled 824bhp twin-turbo V12, a massive bonnet and a plush two-seater cockpit, the new Vanquish is a continent-crushing GT as it should be. Helps that it’s an absolute stunner, too.

Dacia Bigster

The Dacia Bigster, as its groovy, far-out name implies, is basically a big Duster. And the new Duster is very good indeed. Ergo, the Bigster should be very good too. More importantly, though: Bigster! Say it out loud. It’s fun.

