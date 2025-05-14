Forza Horizon 5 Just Ended The Console Wars

It’s finally over. After decades of hard fighting, thousands of losses of social lives to Reddit arguments and great sacrifices of keyboard keys across the globe, the console wars are finally over. We can thank Forza Horizon 5 for bringing peace at last.

With the open-world driving game now available across Xbox consoles, PlayStation 5 and PC with crossplay between all platforms, developers Playground Games have given a peace offering to players in the form of a new paint for the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Forza Horizon 5, Lamborghini Revuelto

The livery is one you can download if you want to show that you have accepted your brothers and sisters from whatever the opposite of your chosen platform is. This livery shows blue to represent PlayStation at the rear of the Lamborghini, green for Xbox at the front, and some turquoise middle ground as the two converge. Oh, and a shedload of ‘Y’ graphics to mimic the daytime running lights of the Revuelto.

It’s described as a ‘one-of-a-kind’ masterpiece, although literally anyone playing Forza can go download it. Do it right now if you want, you’ll just need to head to ‘Designs & Paint’ within your garage, ‘Find New Designs’ and then pop in the share code 687 884 132.

You will, of course, need to earn the Lamborghini Revuelto to use it. Added in the recent Horizon Realms update, it’s pretty easy to earn – you’ll just need to win the Horizon Stadium Circuit race, and it’ll be added to your garage for free.

It has transcended into the real world, too, with Microsoft presenting an actual Lamborghini Revuelto with a wrap identical to the livery you’re able to download in-game. Unfortunately, this one isn’t as simple to obtain in real life as typing in a code somewhere.

Oh, hang on, someone forgot to include Nintendo in these celebrations. Someone should probably tell Microsoft that a Switch 2 is coming.