Forza Horizon 5 Just Ended The Console Wars

Peace between the soldiers of Microsoft and Sony at last, thanks to a new paint for a virtual Lamborghini
Forza Horizon 5, Lamborghini Revuelto
Forza Horizon 5, Lamborghini Revuelto

It’s finally over. After decades of hard fighting, thousands of losses of social lives to Reddit arguments and great sacrifices of keyboard keys across the globe, the console wars are finally over. We can thank Forza Horizon 5 for bringing peace at last.

With the open-world driving game now available across Xbox consoles, PlayStation 5 and PC with crossplay between all platforms, developers Playground Games have given a peace offering to players in the form of a new paint for the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Forza Horizon 5, Lamborghini Revuelto
Forza Horizon 5, Lamborghini Revuelto

The livery is one you can download if you want to show that you have accepted your brothers and sisters from whatever the opposite of your chosen platform is. This livery shows blue to represent PlayStation at the rear of the Lamborghini, green for Xbox at the front, and some turquoise middle ground as the two converge. Oh, and a shedload of ‘Y’ graphics to mimic the daytime running lights of the Revuelto.

It’s described as a ‘one-of-a-kind’ masterpiece, although literally anyone playing Forza can go download it. Do it right now if you want, you’ll just need to head to ‘Designs & Paint’ within your garage, ‘Find New Designs’ and then pop in the share code 687 884 132.

You will, of course, need to earn the Lamborghini Revuelto to use it. Added in the recent Horizon Realms update, it’s pretty easy to earn – you’ll just need to win the Horizon Stadium Circuit race, and it’ll be added to your garage for free.

It has transcended into the real world, too, with Microsoft presenting an actual Lamborghini Revuelto with a wrap identical to the livery you’re able to download in-game. Unfortunately, this one isn’t as simple to obtain in real life as typing in a code somewhere.

Oh, hang on, someone forgot to include Nintendo in these celebrations. Someone should probably tell Microsoft that a Switch 2 is coming.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Twisted Unveils Baja Bug VW Beetle Restomod
Twisted TBug - front
News
Hot Electric Vauxhalls Are Coming, Starting With The Mokka
Vauxhall Mokka GSE teaser
News
The Bulletproof Rezvani Knight Is Part Lamborghini Urus, Part Batmobile
Rezvani Knight - front
News
The ‘Base Model’ Audi E-Tron GT Is Still Fast As Heck
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front
News
Nissan Confirms A New Skyline Is In The Works
Nismo Skyline, front
News
Brabus Will Now Sell You A 788bhp Mercedes G63 Pickup, Because Why Not
Brabus XLP 800 Adventure - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic