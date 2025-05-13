The Bulletproof Rezvani Knight Is Part Lamborghini Urus, Part Batmobile

Have you upset a high-profile criminal syndicate, and are now on the run, constantly looking over one shoulder while you try to keep a low profile? Do you nonetheless want to drive around in a Lamborghini Urus, one of the least subtle cars on sale? Boy, do we have good news for you.

Boutique US manufacturer Rezvani has unveiled its latest project, the Knight. It’s a modified Urus that includes an optional suite of military-grade protection equipment so you can laugh in the face of the underworld heavies pursuing you.

Rezvani Knight - rear

The most obvious change is that Rezvani has somehow made the Urus even more angular, clothing it in a pointy new body with shades of Christopher Nolan-era Batman to it. To be fair, especially in this matt grey paint scheme, it is quite a dark Knight.

We’re not sure what said body panels are made of, but they can be made bulletproof with the optional ‘Dark Night Military Package’ (and yes, despite the name of the car, that is ‘night’ without a ‘K’).

Rezvani Knight - front

As well as making the bodywork and glass bulletproof, this brings a whole swathe of other equipment, including runflat tyres, thermal night vision, electrified door handles and even protection from electromagnetic pulses, in case it’s actually a volcano-dwelling supervillain you’re on the run from rather than some run-of-the-mill mobsters.

Elsewhere, Rezvani has tweaked the Urus’ 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to the tune of 788bhp, bringing the 0-60mph time down to a quoted 3.0 seconds.

Lamborghini Urus/Rezvani Knight - interior

Incidentally, Rezvani doesn’t actually explicitly say that the Knight is based on the Urus, despite using one of Lamborghini’s own press images to illustrate the interior, with any badges hastily Photoshopped out. Said interior can be trimmed in pretty much any colour you like, and you can also choose from five different patterns for the upholstery.

Rezvani says it plans to only build 100 Knights, with pricing starting at $149,000, or around £113,000 (we have to assume this doesn’t include a donor Urus, otherwise that’s the deal of the century). We can’t really figure out who it’s for, but if you’re interested, we sort of hope you can get your priorities straight and focus on shaking off whoever it is that’s after you instead of splurging your cash on bulletproof Lamborghinis.