Even in its incomplete Early Access form, the 2025 reboot of Tokyo Xtreme Racer has been one of our surprise gaming hits of the year. Its gameplay may be a little simplistic and repetitive, but it taps right into our brains’ nostalgia centres and has a real character that’s missing from so many racing games these days.

It’s been a quiet few months for the title, but if developer Genki is sticking by its revised timeline for a late September v1.0 release, then we’re only a matter of weeks away from getting our hands on the finished game. As such, we’re expecting the content teasers to start ramping up again, and that’s just kicked off with a new trailer along with confirmation of a new car and brand coming to the game.

That brand is Lexus, and the car is the RC F Track Edition. That’s the lighter, harder version of Lexus’ flawed but massively loveable V8-powered coupe, which saw stiffer suspension, more aggressive aero and around 80kg binned out of the standard car. Because Genki’s likely using the Japanese market version, its 5.0-litre V8 should come with the full complement of 470bhp too, rather than the 447bhp made by the emissions-strangled European version.

There’s no word yet on whether the RC F will be a late Early Access addition or one of the new cars set to arrive with v1.0, but it won’t be alone. In a Reddit Q&A in March, Genki teased that it was working on a licensing agreement with Honda, the only big Japanese manufacturer currently absent, as well as with various unspecified non-Japanese brands.

2015 Copen Cero

2002 Move Custom RS Limited

RC F Track Edition (coming TBC)

2003 Atenza Sport 23Z (GG)

2003 Axela Sport 23S (BK)

1996 Eunos Roadster S Special Type II (NA)

2023 Mazda3 Fastback 20S Retro Sports Edition (BP)

2003 Roadster RS (NB)

2015 Roadster RS (ND)

2000 RX-7 Type RZ (FD)

2003 RX-8 Type S

1990 Savanna RX-7 Infini (FC)

2005 Eclipse GT (DK4A)

1995 GTO Twin Turbo (Z16A)

1998 Lancer Evolution V GSR

2015 Lancer Evolution X Final Edition

1996 180SX Type X with Super HICAS

1998 Fairlady Z Version R TwinTurbo 2by2 (Z32)

2005 Fairlady Z Version ST (Z33)

2014 Fairlady Z Version ST (Z34)

1991 Silvia K’s (PS13)

1997 Silvia K’s Aero SE (S14)

1999 Silvia Spec-R Aero (S15)

1997 Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R33)

1994 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R32)

2000 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R34)

2016 BRZ GT (ZC6)

2021 BRZ S (ZD8)

1999 Impreza WRX Type R STI VersionVI (GC8)

2000 Impreza WRX STI (GD)

2005 Impreza WRX STI Spec C (GD)

2003 Impreza WRX STI V-Limited (GD)

2015 Levorg 2.0GT-S EyeSight (VM)

2021 Levorg STI Sport R EX (VN)

2015 WRX STI Type S (VAB)

2015 Alto Works

1995 Cappuccino

2022 Swift Sport (ZC33S)

2003 Wagon R RR-DI