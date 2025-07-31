Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025 Car List
Even in its incomplete Early Access form, the 2025 reboot of Tokyo Xtreme Racer has been one of our surprise gaming hits of the year. Its gameplay may be a little simplistic and repetitive, but it taps right into our brains’ nostalgia centres and has a real character that’s missing from so many racing games these days.
It’s been a quiet few months for the title, but if developer Genki is sticking by its revised timeline for a late September v1.0 release, then we’re only a matter of weeks away from getting our hands on the finished game. As such, we’re expecting the content teasers to start ramping up again, and that’s just kicked off with a new trailer along with confirmation of a new car and brand coming to the game.
That brand is Lexus, and the car is the RC F Track Edition. That’s the lighter, harder version of Lexus’ flawed but massively loveable V8-powered coupe, which saw stiffer suspension, more aggressive aero and around 80kg binned out of the standard car. Because Genki’s likely using the Japanese market version, its 5.0-litre V8 should come with the full complement of 470bhp too, rather than the 447bhp made by the emissions-strangled European version.
There’s no word yet on whether the RC F will be a late Early Access addition or one of the new cars set to arrive with v1.0, but it won’t be alone. In a Reddit Q&A in March, Genki teased that it was working on a licensing agreement with Honda, the only big Japanese manufacturer currently absent, as well as with various unspecified non-Japanese brands.
Daihatsu
- 2015 Copen Cero
- 2002 Move Custom RS Limited
Lexus
- RC F Track Edition (coming TBC)
Mazda
- 2003 Atenza Sport 23Z (GG)
- 2003 Axela Sport 23S (BK)
- 1996 Eunos Roadster S Special Type II (NA)
- 2023 Mazda3 Fastback 20S Retro Sports Edition (BP)
- 2003 Roadster RS (NB)
- 2015 Roadster RS (ND)
- 2000 RX-7 Type RZ (FD)
- 2003 RX-8 Type S
- 1990 Savanna RX-7 Infini (FC)
Mitsubishi
- 2005 Eclipse GT (DK4A)
- 1995 GTO Twin Turbo (Z16A)
- 1998 Lancer Evolution V GSR
- 2015 Lancer Evolution X Final Edition
Nissan
- 1996 180SX Type X with Super HICAS
- 1998 Fairlady Z Version R TwinTurbo 2by2 (Z32)
- 2005 Fairlady Z Version ST (Z33)
- 2014 Fairlady Z Version ST (Z34)
- 1991 Silvia K’s (PS13)
- 1997 Silvia K’s Aero SE (S14)
- 1999 Silvia Spec-R Aero (S15)
- 1997 Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R33)
- 1994 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R32)
- 2000 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R34)
Subaru
- 2016 BRZ GT (ZC6)
- 2021 BRZ S (ZD8)
- 1999 Impreza WRX Type R STI VersionVI (GC8)
- 2000 Impreza WRX STI (GD)
- 2005 Impreza WRX STI Spec C (GD)
- 2003 Impreza WRX STI V-Limited (GD)
- 2015 Levorg 2.0GT-S EyeSight (VM)
- 2021 Levorg STI Sport R EX (VN)
- 2015 WRX STI Type S (VAB)
Suzuki
- 2015 Alto Works
- 1995 Cappuccino
- 2022 Swift Sport (ZC33S)
- 2003 Wagon R RR-DI
Toyota
- 2012 86 GT (ZN6)
- 2003 bB Z X Version
- 1998 Chaser Tourer V (JZX100)
- 1987 Corolla Levin GT-Apex 3door (AE86)
- 2005 Crown Athlete G Package (S184)
- 2021 GR86 RZ (ZN8)
- 2016 Mark X 350RDS
- 1987 Sprinter Trueno GT-Apex 3door (AE86)
- 1993 Supra 2.5GT Twin Turbo R (A70)
- 1997 Supra RZ (A80)
