The Bizarre Story Of The Mazda Suitcase Car

Mazda once built a car – if you can call it that – that could be folded up and stashed in suitcase form. Why? We’re not entirely sure
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mazda Suitcase Car
Mazda Suitcase Car

There’s a lot of talk these days about ‘last mile’ mobility – compact, efficient forms of transport for zipping around city centres – but it’s really nothing new. Take the Honda Motocompo from the early 1980s, a little folding scooter designed to be stowed in the boot of the City hatchback. Mazda, though, once tried to take the concept to its logical extreme, and the result was… interesting.

For this story, we need to travel back to the turn of the 1990s. These were heady times for Mazda. The MX-5 had just arrived, a car that would go on to single-handedly revive the entire two-seater roadster genre then kill it off again by being too darn good. 1991 saw the 787B become the first Japanese car, and still the only car without a traditional piston engine, to win Le Mans. It was even planning on launching Amati, a luxury brand to take on Lexus, which would have been spearheaded by a large saloon powered by a brand-new V12 engine.

Amid all this, between 1989 and 1991, Mazda held an in-company competition called Fantasyard, challenging its various departments to come up with creative mobility solutions. For the final edition of Fantasyard, Mazda’s transmission R&D team decided to get hold of the largest hard-shelled suitcase and the smallest motorbike they could find. See where this is going?

Mazda Suitcase Car, driving
Mazda Suitcase Car, driving

The result was the Suitcase Car, although ‘car’ might be overselling things. Bits of the hacked-up bike included a 34cc two-stroke engine delivering a 1.7bhp wallop, which was apparently good for up to 18.6mph (although the size of the driver might have some bearing on that).

Supposedly, the transformation from suitcase to car-trike-go-kart thing was a quick one, involving swinging the front wheel out through a flap in the suitcase’s shell, then attaching the rear wheels and seat.

A clever bit of engineering, then, if conceptually flawed. Apparently, it was designed as a solution for getting around airports more easily, although we suspect if you tried to whizz around Heathrow Terminal 5 at 18mph on something belching blue two-stroke smoke into everyone’s faces, you might get into a bit of trouble. We imagine there are also rules against bringing a suitcase full of petrol onto a plane.

Mazda Suitcase Car, folded
Mazda Suitcase Car, folded

Then there’s the other obvious flaw: yes, it did fold into something the size and shape of a suitcase, as this dapper gent is helpfully demonstrating (and no, we don’t know why this Mazda-developed product has a sticker from Toyota’s TRD division on it either). However, you’d struggle to use it as an actual suitcase, because it was full of wheels and an engine. It also weighed 32kg – very little for a vehicle, quite a lot for something designed to be carried around.

Still, as self-defeating as it may have been, the world is a bit of a brighter place for daft creations like this existing. Media coverage at the time led to Mazda building two more for promotional duties, one in Europe and one in the US. Apparently, only the American one is still known to exist – the Japanese original was “accidentally destroyed” (Mazda’s quotation marks, not ours), and the whereabouts of the European one is unknown. If by some outside chance someone reading this has it in their shed, can we have a go?

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Keanu Reeves Will Race A Toyota GR86 This Weekend
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
News
Who Exactly Is Manhart’s 888bhp BMW XM For?
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
News
NSFW Warning: The Bugatti Tourbillon Has Got Undressed
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
News
You’ll Either Love Or Hate This EV-Swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat
News
Understand Porsche’s 6-Stroke Engine Patent With The Help Of A Very Smart Man
Demonstration of Porsche's six-stroke engine proposal
Demonstration of Porsche's six-stroke engine proposal
News
V8s Aren’t Core To Our Appeal, Says Mercedes-AMG Boss
Mercedes-AMG M156 V8 engine
Mercedes-AMG M156 V8 engine

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving