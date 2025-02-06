Here’s Everything In Assetto Corsa Evo’s Early Access Release

All the cars, tracks and features confirmed for the long-awaited sim’s first public release
Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

It’s been three weeks since Assetto Corsa Evo was released on Steam Early Access, and it’s not been the smoothest rollout ever. Developer Kunos Simulazioni hadn’t mentioned in the run-up to release that several core gameplay features would require an internet connection, and server issues meant that these were locked out for players, leaving the game’s functionality severely limited on launch day.

While quick fixes were issued to make the game’s full list of cars and their customisation options available, features like the ability to actually own cars and the game’s Driving Academy mode have been unavailable save for a day-long online beta period. Now, though, an update has arrived to rectify this, finally providing all the features promised on day one.

A couple of other tweaks have been made with the update too, including a rework of the Honda S2000’s engine sound. Read on for everything that’s featured in AC Evo’s Early Access version.

Assetto Corsa Evo early access car list

Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

The initial launch of AC Evo features 20 cars of an eventual 100-or-so that’ll be included in v1.0.

Assetto Corsa Evo early access track list

Imola Circuit in AC Evo
Imola Circuit in AC Evo

V1.0 of AC Evo will contain 15 tracks and five of these will be featured in the first early access build, spanning four continents:

  • Brands Hatch (GP and Indy layouts)
  • Imola
  • Laguna Seca
  • Mount Panorama
  • Suzuka Circuit (GP, East and West layouts)

Assetto Corsa Evo early access features

Assetto Corsa Evo early access details
Assetto Corsa Evo early access details

 With the early server issues now resolved, the rest of the promised day one features are accessible in AC Evo. These include licence tests, the Driving Academy mode that aims to guide players around the game’s circuits, and the ability to create a driver profile, gain XP and level up.

Players can also access the game’s economy and start building up a garage with the ability to buy, rent and customise cars.

Assetto Corsa Evo early access tech features

From the off, AC Evo’s early access build will be playable on a triple-monitor setup and include VR support.

What else is coming to Assetto Corsa Evo early access?

Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

Along with the first release, Kunos has unveiled a roadmap for the game between now and its full release in the autumn. Updates will alternate between smaller ‘content drops’, bringing new cars and tracks, and more significant updates adding both new content and new features to the sim. We’re promised five larger updates and six content drops.

The first content drop, listed as coming soon, will introduce two as-yet-unnamed cars plus the Fuji Speedway circuit. It’ll be followed by the second early access release with a further five cars, Circuit of the Americas, a single-player custom race weekend mode, new special events, and improvements to the game’s replay, VR and triple screen facilities.

Beyond that, we don’t yet know what else is set to be added between now and v1.0.

Will free-roam be in Assetto Corsa Evo early access?

Assetto Corsa Evo free roam
Assetto Corsa Evo free roam

Much has been made of AC Evo’s free-roam mode, which has recreated a vast area of Germany’s Eifel Mountains surrounding the Nürburgring. While it won’t be featured in the first early access build, Kunos has confirmed that increasingly large areas of it will be added in future builds in the runup to v1.0’s release in the autumn.

