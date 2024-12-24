Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport Review: What The GTI Really Should Be

It’s fair to say that the current Volkswagen Golf GTI leaves something to be desired. That’s pretty much what I concluded when I reviewed the refreshed Mk8.5 recently which, even with some much-welcome improvements, still feels like it’s missing… something.

That something is why the Clubsport exists. For the more keen GTI enthusiast who either doesn’t need or want the full-blown Golf R, it serves as the most hardcore form of the front-driven hatchback.

Aside from the magnificent Mk7 Clubsport S though, this more driver-focused version of the Golf seems to have flown under the radar until now.

Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, rear 3/4

Perhaps that’s because even though it’s the most hardcore of the Golfs, it’s not exactly a pared-back track weapon. There are usable rear seats, for example, and lots of niceties like adaptive cruise control, a decent stereo system and still comfortable if slightly sportier seats rather than buckets. A Renaultsport Megane RS Trophy R it is not.

What you have then, is a slightly more powerful GTI with some driver-oriented chassis tweaks. Something that made sense given the gap the base Mk8 GTI left but, now that car has more power with the 8.5, does the Clubsport still do enough to justify its existence?

In short, yes. In long form, let us explain some more.

Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, front 3/4

What Volkswagen has done with the new Clubsport is… leave everything alone, pretty much.

Its EA888 is still producing the same power as the pre-facelift car – which is to say 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque – despite the base GTI getting an increase. Perhaps that’s not to tread on the toes of the R, although that car has had a boost as part of this range-wide update, too.

It’s still delivered through the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch (the Mk8 Clubsport has never had a manual, unlike the base GTI which has now lost it) which allows it, on paper at least, to hit 100kmh from a standstill in 5.6 seconds.

Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, rear 3/4

Don’t mistake the lack of a power increase for a negative thing, though. It’s just the right amount for the Clubsport to feel more alive than the base car without overstressing the front axle. Throttle input is linear and responsive, and the DSG is immaculate in its raciest setting. Crucify me for this, but it rarely leaves you feeling a manual in this particular case would add anything to the package.

It lacks the drama and raw excitement you’d find in a Honda Civic Type R, but everything is dealt with tidily and neatly by its electronic differential. I’ll accuse the steering of still feeling a little too numbed and muted, although that’s par for the course by modern standards, but the chassis is immensely capable.

Put it in Race (or if you’re feeling extra twatty, the Nürburgring special mode), and its DCC will ride too harsh for UK roads but that’s where the plethora of customisable settings comes in handy. Dial it back a bit, and it’s refined enough without softening the car to lose all sense of sportiness.

Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, interior

Yet, because Volkswagen has continued to resist the urge to make this a balls-out track special, it still does all the regular Golf things very well. It rides neatly around town, it’s not laborious for daily tasks and there’s a useable boot.

Where the changes come are the range-wide interior upgrades, which I’ve already covered recently with the regular GTI and my esteemed colleague Mike has more in-depth for the base car, so I won’t tread that ground another time. Just know it makes it do all the normal Golf things that bit better.

If there’s criticism with the changes to come, it’s the restyled front end that someone pointed out to me that makes the car look like it's missing pieces and I can’t unsee that. It’d be nice if the interior felt a little more special with a splash of Alcantara or something equally race car-coded, but that one is purely a personal preference.

Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, light up badge

Really, the biggest problem with the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport though is that it feels like the car the base GTI should be. It gives it that something it’s missing, although commands a £2,700ish premium as a result.

This particular car comes with a list of £48,260, and when it comes down to the monthlies, you’d have to really not want a Golf R to go for it. Priced more keenly, say as just the base GTI, the Clubsport would be hard to pass on.