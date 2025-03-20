Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love

Whether or not it was wise for Maserati to plough many, many Euros into developing a range of high-performance electric versions of the GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale is academic (hint: at this point in time, it probably wasn’t). It did, and now they’re here, although they won’t be joined by an electric MC20 as originally planned. That leaves this, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, as the company’s de facto battery-powered flagship.

It looks damn near identical to its snarly V6-powered sibling, and the two cars were developed side-by-side, but underneath, the Folgore — Italian for ‘Lightning’, by the way — is obviously a very different beast.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front

It’s way more powerful than even the hottest petrol GranTurismo, the Trofeo, which has a piddly 542bhp. The Folgore gets 751bhp and an enormous peak of 996lb ft of torque, developed by a trio of electric motors — two on the rear axle, one on the front.

That prodigious power arrives exactly as you’d expect it to in a very fast EV — initial acceleration pins you back in your seat and squishes your organs, although you’ll eventually feel it start to tail off. Official figures put the 0-62mph time at 2.7 seconds and top speed at 202mph. That latter figure is particularly impressive — if not hugely relevant — when most EVs have their top speeds neutered to preserve range.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - side detail

And yet that speed arrives so… undramatically. The lack of synthesised engine noise is a blessed relief, but it’s inherently difficult for the natural efficiency and silence of electric power to deliver any of the theatre you’d hope for in a big Maserati grand tourer.

Arrive at a corner, and the overwhelming sensation is one of grip and steadiness. Lots of clever torque vectoring tech helps hide the Folgore’s beefy 2260kg kerb weight, although there’s only so much it can do, and you’ll eventually find that weight dragging you into a hint of understeer. Where the petrol-powered Trofeo feels alive and frisky, the Folgore dispatches corners with a casual shrug — impressive, but not all that exciting.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - side, driving

While it’s the most powerful car Maserati’s ever made, it’s perhaps best thought of as a laid-back, high-speed cruiser. Here, it’s exquisite — the ride is superb, ironing out bumps and ruts as if they don’t exist, and the cabin is wonderfully isolated from the outside world. It would be a wonderful thing to cover big distances in, assuming you don’t mind a few charging stops.

Speaking of the cabin, that too is largely identical to the internal combustion-powered GranTurismo. We’ve covered it in a bit more depth in our review of that car, but the short version goes like this: it’s largely lovely — roomy, comfy and, at least based on a short drive, well screwed together. However, it’s too reliant on the duo of central screens for functionality, and shares way too much with the more run-of-the-mill Grecale crossover to feel high-end enough for a big, expensive GT car. That last point is even more pertinent in the Folgore, which starts at £178,330.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - interior

We only drove the Folgore on a short route, mostly on twisting A- and B-roads, so can’t really speak for its real-world range and efficiency figures. All we can do is repeat the official numbers: a peak of 280 miles is provided by its 92.5kWh battery pack, which again, might be an issue if you’re planning on doing what the GranTurismo’s name suggests and going grand touring. Thanks to its super-efficient 800V architecture, though, Maserati says you can claim back 62 miles of range in as little as five minutes on a 270kW rapid charger.

The GranTurismo Folgore looks the part, goes the part, and it’s got one of the most evocative badges in the business. That’s kind of its problem, though. I have no downer on EVs whatsoever, but in the GranTurismo, an electric powertrain doesn't yet provide the sort of theatre, the unexplainable but soul-stirring magic that makes you desperately want a Maserati.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - rear

It’s not just the lack of noise — it’s the undramatic way in which it goes about its business. It’s a hugely capable, wonderfully refined thing, and hugely accomplished at being a fast, luxurious EV. If future electric Masers can combine this huge pace and beautiful cruising ability with a little bit of the sense of fun you get in something like a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (tick the mention of that off your high-performance EV review bingo card), they’ll be on to a winner.

As it is, though, the GranTurismo Folgore is a very easy car to like, but a tricky one to love. I came away from it a bit cold, and that’s not how a Maserati should make you feel.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - interior detail

There is some salvation, though: you can also get a GranCabrio Folgore. Exactly the same powertrain, and the same gorgeous looks, but enhanced by the simple joys that driving about with the roof off can bring. Having a soft top suits the electric powertrain’s more relaxed vibe, and brings back some of the theatre that the coupe lacks.

It’s still not a rip-snorting performance car, but as something to be seen in, and to experience, it works miles better than the coupe. Granted, some of that magic disappears again in February just outside Solihull, but at the right time and place, not much else would feel like the GranCabrio Folgore.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - rear, driving

In short, if the idea of an electric Maserati appeals, you owe it to yourself to get the drop-top and move somewhere sunny. If you’d prefer a coupe, then you’re much better off saving yourself £18,000 and getting the V6-powered Trofeo.