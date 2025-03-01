Ford Focus ST Edition Review: An Incomplete But Satisfying Ending

We’re in the final days of the truly great fast Ford. The Fiesta ST died last year, replaced now by the lacklustre Puma ST Powershift, leaving just the Focus to carry on the torch of the Blue oval hot hatch.

Its end is in sight, though. November 2025 will see the last Ford Focus built without a direct replacement, bringing with it the end of the ST. Of course, there was never an RS of the Mk4 Focus, meaning this will go down in history as the final Ford hot hatch.

For such a storied history, dating back to the Fiesta XR2 and countless hits since then – the Escort Cosworth, Mk1 Focus RS, the Mk7 Fiesta ST just to name a few – it’s a shame to report it’ll be going out without much fanfare.

Ford Focus ST Edition, front

What we have here is the Ford Focus ST Edition. It’s not officially labelled as a run-out special, but that’s in effect what it is. No surprise RS to see it out, no ST300 to bring out the full potential of the perhaps overlooked Mk4, just the Edition.

What makes an Edition an Edition? Mostly it's the suspension setup. In comes a set of KW manually adjustable coilovers, replacing the base car’s normal steel spring setup.

Standard front brakes are also replaced with larger, 363mm Brembo discs and those sit behind a set of new 19-inch alloy wheels. Those are then wrapped in standard-fit Pirelli P-Corsa Zero tyres.

Ford Focus ST Edition, rear

That’s your lot, really. There’s no additional power – remaining at 276bhp and 310lb ft of torque from a 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder – no mad aerodynamics, trick diff extra diff technology. Really, it’s a Focus ST with new suspension and grippier tyres.

Ford described this as the ‘Most complete Ford hot hatch ever’ in its original press release, but none of that really inspires us to agree on paper. Especially when you once again consider that back catalogue.

Let’s throw some context to the wider hot hatch world in there, too. Given the arrival of the FL5 Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Yaris in the last few years, and the really fast German hatches pushing 400bhp+, it’s easy to forget about the Focus ST.

Ford Focus ST Edition, front

What the Edition really is, then, is a reminder that the Focus ST is a brilliant thing.

It doesn’t take long to remind you how sharp the handling is. Steering is so well in tune and direct, the front axle offers loads of grip and the rear feels very playful. Throw the car in with a bit of a lift of the throttle and you’re going to get it the right kind of sideways, before those P Zeros grip up and catapult you on your way,

How the suspension feels will entirely depend on how you set it up, though we suspect most – like us – will just leave it in its factory settings. Do so and you’ll notice it rides a bit firmer than the base ST, but the tradeoff of that is next to no body roll and a hatch that’s planted when you’re pushing it.

Ford Focus ST Edition, rear

There’s still a hint of torque steer, something the electronic front diff doesn’t manage as well as the mechanical unit found on a Type R, but it’s not overwhelming.

More power would’ve been nice, but you’re rarely left wanting for it. That six-speed gearbox is a sublime thing too, an even sadder reminder that this is going to be the last fast Ford with such a thing. There’s the utterly hilarious cackle backing it all, too.

The thing is though, the Edition is a £44,000 Ford Focus. That’s near enough £6,300 more than a base ST and it doesn’t feel special enough to justify that jump.

At that point, it’s effectively matched on price with the VW GTI Clubsport, which is not only a bit quicker in the real world but just a nicer car. Whereas the Golf feels like an expensive hatch that happens to be hot, the Focus ST Edition has the shortcomings of being a Ford hatchback weighed out by being exciting to drive.

Ford Focus ST Edition, interior

Which is to say the interior is still full of cheaper-feeling plastic and fit-and-finish just isn’t quite on par with the Mk8.5 Golf. The Golf is a bit comfier and a bit easier to live with when doing the normal stuff too, and a touch better on fuel too.

Yet, the Focus ST feels like more of an experience. It feels more hot, and ultimately, that’s what it should be about.

We’d like to have seen Ford go the extra mile for one last Focus ST, truthfully. Especially at the price it’s asking – surely something from Mountune to see it out could’ve happened.

Those small changes only remind you how satisfying the Focus is though, and we couldn’t recommend the base car enough. Get one while you can.