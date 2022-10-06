This Ultra-Rare Italdesign Nissan GT-R50 Has Come Up For Sale

One of the rarest versions of the R35 GTR could be yours (if you have the cash)

The R35 Nissan GT-R was a game-changer when it was revealed back in 2009, a worthy addition to the ‘Godzilla’ model line that has cemented its place among the greatest Japanese sports cars ever made. Arguably the rarest and most sought-after version of the R35 GT-R was the GT-R50, coach-built by Italdesign and revealed in 2018. Now one of these extremely rare and menacing-looking cars has just come up for sale. This Italdesign GT-R50 is currently for sale in Canada, and the dealer claims it’s number 11 of just 19 cars ever produced. Safe to say that this is by far the rarest variant of the beloved R35 GT-R, and interested buyers should act quickly.

First unveiled as a concept in 2018, the GT-R50 was designed to celebrate 50 years of Nissan’s GT-R lineage and Italdesign, hence the name ‘R50’. To keep the theme running, Nissan committed to building 50 units, but production setbacks caused by the pandemic and lower-than-expected demand are rumoured to have got in the way of that goal. After all, the GT-R50 came with a staggering base price of $1,165,000 (around £1,050,000). See also: 75-Year-Old Petrolhead Chases His 200mph Dream in Modified Nissan GT-R So what was changed from the original GT-R to create the R50? Aside from the obvious modifications to the car’s bodywork and aerodynamics, you’ll find an upgraded, hand-built version of the 3.8-litre V6 with larger turbos, improved higher-flow injectors, more robust intercoolers and a new air intake. The engine’s crankshaft, pistons and connecting rods were also reworked, resulting in a power increase of 100bhp to an impressive 700bhp