Bentley And Akrapovic Team Up To Make The Continental Lighter And Louder

A new titanium exhaust system for the Continental family saves up to 10kg and uncorks ‘a thrilling and visceral soundtrack’
Bentley Flying Spur with Akrapovic exhaust
Bentley Flying Spur with Akrapovic exhaust

Akrapovic is one of the world’s leading providers of automotive aural goodness through its huge range of aftermarket exhaust systems, but it’s rarer – although not unheard of – for the Slovenian company to team up with a manufacturer to offer a factory-fit system. That’s exactly what it’s just done with Bentley, though.

The two companies have come together to develop a new lightweight exhaust system for the new, currently hybrid-only Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur. Made from titanium and various heat-resistant superalloys, and closely related to the Akrapovic sports exhaust found on the new Bentayga Speed, it saves up to 10kg over the Continental family’s standard exhaust systems, depending on the model.

Bentley Akrapovic exhaust - closeup
Bentley Akrapovic exhaust - closeup

It’ll also help uncork a bit of extra thunder from their 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8s. Flip the car into Sport mode and a valve-operated bypass flips open in each pipe, producing, in Bentley’s words, a “full-throated rasp under hard acceleration and distinctive burbles on overrun.” Could sound a bit incongruous on the big, stately four-door Flying Spur, but you won’t hear us complaining.

Bentley goes on to say that “When driven dynamically, the acoustic experience transforms seamlessly through the engine’s revolutions, progressing from a commanding V8 roar to a smooth, high-frequency sound.” In other words, it should make a nice noise.

Bentley Continental GT with Akrapovic exhaust
Bentley Continental GT with Akrapovic exhaust

The exterior of the pipes themselves has been sandblasted and coated with an eye on creating an even finish and resisting scratches. They wear branding from both Bentley and Akrapovic.

The system is available across every version of the Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur, both the 671bhp ‘base models’ and 771bhp Speed versions. You can order it as a cost option while speccing up – sorry, ‘commissioning’ – your Bentley, or if you already have one, you can pop it down to your local Bentley dealer to get the system fitted.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The New BMW M2 CS Is A Nürburgring Record Holder
Jörg Weidinger with BMW M2 CS
News
The Ariel Atom Is Marking Its 25th Birthday With This 525bhp Special
Ariel Atom 4RR
News
Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2025: Everything To Look Out For
The Goodwood FoS startline | Jayson Fong
News
Bentley And Akrapovic Team Up To Make The Continental Lighter And Louder
Bentley Flying Spur with Akrapovic exhaust
News
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Will Be Even Driftier Than The 5
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser
News
Stellantis Teases SRT Performance Brand Relaunch With V8 Noises
SRT logo on a 2023 Dodge Challenger

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front