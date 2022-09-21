No It’s Not Photoshop – This Volkswagen Lamando ‘5XL’ Really Is That Wide

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

A TikToker in China called @justinbuildcars has made some wild modifications to his Volkswagen Lamando L – he’s widened it in such a way that you’d be convinced it was a badly stretched photo or the work of photoshop. If you’ve not heard of the Lamando L before, in standard form, it’s merely a sportier-looking version of the Jetta (known in China as the Sagitar), with a longer wheelbase and only sold in the Chinese market. It’s much like what the Volkswagen Arteon is for the Passat in other markets. For some reason Justin thought it would be a good idea to widen the 1.8-metre-wide Lamando L to a claimed width of 3 metres. As a result the engine bay now has a gaping hole in it which the TikToker flaunts by standing inside it – perhaps there’s room for a W12 Phaeton engine swap?

Inside the cabin, though, he’s put the extra space to good use – there’s now a rather unusual eight-seater arrangement with three seats up front and five in the back, but he says ten people can squeeze in without a problem if necessary… We have to admit, we still don’t understand what possessed him to make the Lamando 5XL, but the TikToker’s build is actually quite impressive. Apart from the fact the car looks ridiculous, there’s no external evidence - such as seams or bodged bodywork - to suggest the car has been butchered to get it to its current state. Plus, although all the work was carried out on just the passenger’s side of the car, it still appears pretty symmetrical.