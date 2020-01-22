Here’s How A Half-Naked Bugatti Veyron Looks And Sounds

YouTube channel Royalty Exotic Cars has recently bought a Bugatti Veyron. It went wrong immediately and has been in the ’shop ever since, waiting for a proper fix - a journey well-documented on the channel.

It’s their second Veyron after a Mansory-modified example they messed around with in the past. This one will be subject to the channel’s own modifications. It’s a blank canvas ready for tweaks to make it less technically brilliant and much more… silly.