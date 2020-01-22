Here’s How A Half-Naked Bugatti Veyron Looks And Sounds
The Royalty Exotic Cars Bugatti Veyron, whose broken state has been fodder for YouTube videos for the last couple of weeks, has taken to the streets only half-dressed
YouTube channel Royalty Exotic Cars has recently bought a Bugatti Veyron. It went wrong immediately and has been in the ’shop ever since, waiting for a proper fix - a journey well-documented on the channel.
It’s their second Veyron after a Mansory-modified example they messed around with in the past. This one will be subject to the channel’s own modifications. It’s a blank canvas ready for tweaks to make it less technically brilliant and much more… silly.
The idea is to turn it into a Veyron that will do rolling burnouts. That’s not strictly in the spirit of the VW Group engineers’ vision for the car, but it’s an idea we’re on board with. First, though, its multiple misfires need to be fixed. After changing the mass air flow sensor in this video, Houston Crosta takes the car for a drive without its rear panels on, just to check it’s working.
It seems to be, mercifully, but the sight of a semi-naked Veyron exhaling weaponised super unleaded all over the Las Vegas area is something that frankly we all need to see anyway. Enjoy!
