The Latest Bugatti Tourbillon Is Inside This £177k Clock

Want to, erm, class up the mantelpiece in your mega-mansion? This tie-up between Bugatti and watchmaker Jacob & Co. is the answer
Bugatti Calandre clock
Bugatti Calandre clock

Did you know the Bugatti Tourbillon is named after a piece of timekeeping equipment? We don’t really understand how they work, but a tourbillon is basically a complex mechanism found in some fancy mechanical watches that aids accuracy.

Bugatti naming its new V16 hybrid ultra-car after one, then, has inevitably opened the door for some tie-in timepieces. Things like this, a table clock designed in collaboration between Bugatti, high-end watchmaker Jacob & Co. and French glass manufacturer Lalique.

Bugatti Calandre clock
Bugatti Calandre clock

Now, far be it from us to question the interior design choices of the ultra-wealthy when our living spaces are just filled with automotive tat and sim racing gear, but… hoo boy. What was that thing about money not buying taste?

Called the Calandre, it features a Lalique crystal case featuring a pair of dancing elephants. Not a reference to fast Lancias, but a tribute to Rembrandt Bugatti, company founder Ettore’s brother and a sculptor known for his bronze wildlife pieces.

Bugatti Calandre clock - detail
Bugatti Calandre clock - detail

The clock face itself is modelled after Bugatti’s signature horseshoe grille, a shape that doesn’t exactly lend itself to, well, being used as a clock. But presumably, if you do own one of these, it’ll be purely decorative as you’ll already have a member of staff on hand to tell you what time it is.

And yes, this clock has a tourbillon. We still don’t entirely know what this is, but it’s in there somewhere, behind that grille.

Bugatti Calandre clock - detail
Bugatti Calandre clock - detail

Should you be looking at an empty space on the fine Carrara marble mantelpiece in one of your several living rooms and thinking how nicely this clock would fill it, you’ll have to act quickly – only 99 are being made. The price? $240,000, or around £177,000. That’s a Porsche 911 GT3 with a few nice options thrown at it, and last time we checked, the Porsche comes with a clock as standard.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Porsche 963 RSP Is An Actual Racing Car For The Road
Porsche 963 RSP - front
News
The Latest Bugatti Tourbillon Is Inside This £177k Clock
Bugatti Calandre clock
News
The Hemi V8 Is Back In The Ram 1500 For 2026
Ram 1500 with Hemi V8
News
Lotus Emira Gains V6 SE And Entry-Level Turbo Models
Lotus Emira V6 SE - front
News
Honda Civic Type R To Go Off Sale In UK And Europe
FL5 Honda Civic Type R
News
Who Made The New Kia Sportage Angry?
2025 Kia Sportage, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front