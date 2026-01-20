A one-off Bugatti Chiron Super Sport inspired by one of the most mythologised cars in the brand’s history has surfaced at auction, and it’s every kind of extravagant!

This particular 2024 Chiron Super Sport is a bespoke ‘Sur Mesure’ commission conceived as a modern interpretation of Bugatti’s pre-war Type 41 Royale, better known by its nickname, the “Éléphant Blanc”. That reference isn’t marketing fluff either – the car directly nods to Rembrandt Bugatti’s famous elephant sculpture, which once adorned the Royale’s bonnet.

Finished in factory-applied Glacier White and paired with an exceptionally rare French Racing Blue interior, the car retains its original paint and trim as delivered new to Canada, albeit built to US-market specification. The elephant theme continues inside, where bespoke embroidered elephant motifs appear on the seat headrests, a detail unique to this example.

Under the familiar Chiron skin sits Bugatti’s defining party piece: the 7,933cc quad-turbocharged W16. In Super Sport tune, it produces a mind-melting 1,578bhp at 7,000rpm and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. Channelling all that grunt is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, feeding the power to all four wheels. Officially limited to 273mph, the Super Sport traces its lineage back to the Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype that became the first hypercar to exceed 300mph in 2019.

The hardware beneath is equally serious. There’s a revised carbon-fibre monocoque, independent suspension at all four corners, adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering and four-wheel disc brakes. The longtail bodywork extends the rear by 25cm over a standard Chiron, reducing aerodynamic turbulence and improving high-speed stability. Bugatti also fitted bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 hoops, each X-rayed to ensure they’re fit for sustained speeds north of 250mph.

Despite weighing over 4,400lb (around 2,000kg), performance is predictably extreme: 0–60mph takes 2.3 seconds, while 0–124mph is dispatched in 5.8 seconds. At full chat, the gearbox shifts into seventh at 261mph, which is a sentence that still feels slightly unreal.

When new, this singular Chiron carried an MSRP of $4,106,450 or around three million quid, give or take the odd ten grand. It’s now showing just 2,750 miles and is offered with full documentation, including its bespoke Sur Mesure build specification.

And the price, for this one-of-one (probably) never to be repeated hypercar? A cool estimate of between £3,300,000 and £3,700,000 has been laid on its bonnet, but to be honest, we wouldn’t be surprised if it went for quite a bit more. The bidding starts at the Scotsdale sale on January 23.

You can check out the listing here - probably best not to do that after a couple of beers, though.