Florida Sheriff’s Office Adds Drug Dealer’s C7 Corvette Z06 To Its Fleet
The C7 Corvette Z06 was seized from a drug dealer and donated to the Florida Sheriff’s Office
The Sheriff’s Office in Escambia County, Florida, USA has a new addition to its patrol car lineup, but it’s not your typical Dodge Charger or Ford Police Interceptor. After a drug dealer had his Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 seized by police, the car was donated to the sheriff’s office.
The Corvette with its 642bhp 6.2-litre V8 engine now sports a vinyl wrap showcasing the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office branding. The supercar was also kitted out with police lights on the front grille, windscreen, side vents, sills and air intakes, so you can’t make the excuse that you didn’t see the cops coming if you fail to pull over…
That said, the sheriff’s office will only be using the Corvette Z06 for promotional purposes – the car will be used to engage with the community, and not to weave in and out of traffic in pursuit of suspects like in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is keen to point out that all the modifications done to the Z06 in its patrol car conversion were paid for not with taxpayers money, but by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation – a nonprofit organisation that helps to support employees of the department and promote public safety and engagement within the community.
That’s not to say that the acquisition of the Corvette Z06 is without controversy. Seizing vehicles like this is known as ‘civil asset forfeiture’ – a practice which allows law enforcement to take property from suspects without a full conviction. Some have criticised the fact that the ‘Vette seems to have been seized from a ‘felony suspect’ and not ‘convicted felon’, which would suggest the person in question is not yet proven guilty.
