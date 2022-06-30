Florida Sheriff’s Office Adds Drug Dealer’s C7 Corvette Z06 To Its Fleet

The Sheriff’s Office in Escambia County, Florida, USA has a new addition to its patrol car lineup, but it’s not your typical Dodge Charger or Ford Police Interceptor. After a drug dealer had his Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 seized by police, the car was donated to the sheriff’s office.

The Corvette with its 642bhp 6.2-litre V8 engine now sports a vinyl wrap showcasing the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office branding. The supercar was also kitted out with police lights on the front grille, windscreen, side vents, sills and air intakes, so you can’t make the excuse that you didn’t see the cops coming if you fail to pull over…

That said, the sheriff’s office will only be using the Corvette Z06 for promotional purposes – the car will be used to engage with the community, and not to weave in and out of traffic in pursuit of suspects like in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit.