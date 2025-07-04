Electric Dodge Charger Recalled For Being Too Quiet

Well, here’s something we’d never have thought to write about a muscle car. The electric Dodge Charger has just been recalled on the grounds of it being too quiet – go figure.

Of course, we’re talking about the new Daytona – the electric version of the car. We’re pretty certain ‘too quiet’ isn’t something you could’ve levelled at the LD Charger, particularly the Hellcats.

Dodge Charger Daytona - side

According to the US’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an issue with an incomplete software upload “...may prevent the emission of exterior sound”. That applies to cars built between 30 April 2025 and 18 March 2025, so effectively the whole production run of the EV so far.

In case you’re wondering how a car can be deemed too quiet, electric cars must make at least some noise to meet safety regulations, largely aimed at giving those with visual impairments the ability to hear them coming.

If you’re the owner of a Daytona, first, please get in touch and tell us why and second, you’ll be delighted to know it should be an easy fix with a software update at your dealer.

Obviously, this isn’t going to be a problem if you’ve bought a Charger with the Hurricane 3.0-litre six-cylinder. Even less of a problem if you’re holding out for the return of a Hemi V8 to the Charger, which seems like it's genuinely happening.

Dodge Charger Daytona - front

Earlier this week, we had confirmation of Dodge’s SRT sub-brand making a wholesale return with a teaser to suggest loud V8s will be back alongside it. Following the departure of former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who had advocated for the death of eight-cylinders across the group, the Hemi already returned to a Ram truck last month.

Speaking on SRT’s return, Tim Kuniskis, who is now overseeing Stellantis’ North American brands, said: “We’re getting the band back together. SRT is another box we needed to check as we head into a product launch cadence, enabling more performance than we’ve ever seen before. We’re working with our product development and technology organisation to select the best engineers in powertrain and vehicle dynamics to build a team worthy of the SRT name.”