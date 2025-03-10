You Can Now Order The Nissan Z In The R34 GT-R’s Most Legendary Colour

We can argue all day long about which version of the Nissan Skyline GT-R is the best. We can then argue for another day about the spec of your chosen R3-whatever you want, and then a third for the colour.

We suspect though, that Bayside Blue as seen on the R34 GT-R will take some topping for most of you out there – even if Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade put up a strong case.

2025 Nissan Z, Bayside Blue

Bayside Blue wasn’t originally offered for the R35 GT-R, leaving us to think the R34 would be the only car to wear it, until the 2024’s Skyline Edition came along.

But with the R35 leaving production now, we’d expected (and partly hoped, given that most of Nissan’s lineup is now crossovers) that would be the end for Bayside Blue. Seemingly though, the Japanese manufacturer has some leftover and has decided to offer it for the Z.

2025 Nissan Z, Bayside Blue

It’s the first time the iconic shade has been made available for a car that doesn’t wear a GT-R badge. Given the Z is and will remain for some time the only sports car Nissan makes, it feels like a worthy new home for it. Not that we in the UK would know, as we’re cruelly denied it.

Other new paint options for the Z for its 2025 model year are Pearl White and Solid Red, now both being offered with a Super Black roof.

2025 Nissan Z, Solid Red

Beyond that, nothing else is changing for the Nissan Z. Its US pricing remains at $42,970 for an entry-level Sport, $52,970 for a Performance and $65,750 for the Nismo. We’d normally convert those to British pounds for you, but we’ll only feel sadder knowing we can’t have it.

Nissan is taking orders now, for those of you in the US. You lucky lot.