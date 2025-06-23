The Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid Is Here, And It’s Still Unstoppable

The 48v hybrid version of the new Land Cruiser will take over from the pure diesel powertrain in the UK next year
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - front
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - front

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a vehicle with a reputation for being built like a brick, erm… outhouse, something that hasn’t particularly changed with the new J250 generation. Since it launched last year, though, we’ve known a hybrid version has been on the way, which may seem to some to be at odds with the LC’s signature durability.

Well, that hybrid is now here and, yeah, there doesn’t seem to be much reason to worry. Like the hybrid version of the Hilux introduced earlier this year, the process for turning the Land Cruiser into a ‘hybrid’ essentially involves adding a 48v motor-generator and a small battery to the car’s existing 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - side
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - side

In other words, it’s not going to go anywhere on electric power alone, and you definitely can’t plug it in. It’s a hybrid in the very loosest sense of the term, and Toyota says the main benefits are a smoother, more responsive operation for the engine’s stop/start system and a bit of extra low-end grunt – something that should bring palpable benefits when off-roading.

Speaking of which, Toyota’s made sure the Land Cruiser’s very mild hybridisation hasn’t impacted its ability in the rough stuff. The motor-generator unit has been attached high up on the engine so it doesn’t have an impact on the car’s 700mm wading depth.

Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - rear
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - rear

The battery, meanwhile, is waterproofed and protected by a dust filter, and the belt tensioner – the thing that operates the generator – has a high-strength aramid core and a water-absorbing cotton fabric layer.

There’s no word on whether going hybrid brings any overall increases to the Land Cruiser’s 201bhp and 369lb ft of torque, but given that the numbers remained the same for the Hilux’s hybridisation, we’d imagine the same will be the case here. The battery can provide an extra 16bhp and 48lb ft compared to the non-hybrid on start-up, though.

Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - front
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - front

Regardless of what you think about the Land Cruiser going hybrid, though, you won’t have much choice if you’re buying new. When it goes on sale ahead of the first deliveries early next year, it’ll be the only version available in the UK. Expect full pricing details ahead of that.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.


