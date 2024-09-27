Yes, Alibaba Even Sells Brand-New Toyota AE86 Shells

What would you do with a full reproduction shell of a Toyota AE86? With around £6,700, you can find out
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell

Ah, Alibaba. A leading light in the new breed of discount online retailers, it’s the place to go for all the cheap nonsense you never knew you needed… probably because you don’t. This has caught our eye, though – spotted by Jalopnik, it’s a brand new, fully-stamped reproduction bodyshell for the AE86 Toyota Sprinter Trueno.

A 1:1 steel recreation of the wedgy body of the drifter’s favourite, it’s manufactured by the Jiangsu Aodun Automobile Industry Co of Jiangsu, China, which also apparently produces OEM panels for new cars. While we can’t vouch for the quality, we know how far Chinese cars have come as a whole in recent years, and the seller does have a 4.7/5 rating from an admittedly limited number of reviews.

Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell

Regardless, if it has piqued your interest, you can order one of these bodies for $9,000, or around £6,700. Supposedly, place an order and within a month or so, one of these will turn up at your house in a big box. Better yet, if you can track down 49 other people who want one, every single one of you will get $1,000 – around £750 – knocked off the price of a unit.

It does beg the question of what you’d do with it. If you’ve got a particularly rotty AE86 project kicking around, it could well come in handy, but with a bit more budget, the possibilities are endless. We’re currently thinking about what the most sacrilegious drivetrain swap would be – a rotary? A Cummins diesel? An EV conversion?

Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell

There are some caveats, and not just the obvious one that you’re ordering a reproduction AE86 bodyshell from Alibaba. Currently, under the shipping section of the order form, it reads that “Shipping solutions for the selected quantity are currently unavailable,” so we’re not sure if UK delivery is actually possible right now.

Still, that aside, this might be the first thing we’ve seen on Alibaba or any of its competitor sites that might actually enrich our lives in some way. Now, how much are LS crate motors these days?

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
McLaren W1 Will Arrive On 6 October As A P1 Successor
McLaren W1 Logo
McLaren W1 Logo
News
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Is A Fever Dream You Can Buy
Porsche 944 pickup - front
Porsche 944 pickup - front
News
New Honda Prelude Could Get A Manual Gearbox
Honda Prelude concept - front
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
Yes, Alibaba Even Sells Brand-New Toyota AE86 Shells
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
News
Could This New Nissan Driver Assist Feature Eliminate Middle Lane Hogging?
Infiniti QX80
Infiniti QX80
News
Which Are The Cheapest Cars And SUVs to Insure in the US? Your 2024 Update

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving