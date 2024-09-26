Le Mans Is Our Favourite Landmark, Say The People Of France

A French TV programme has declared the Circuit de la Sarthe France’s most popular landmark after a public vote
The 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans

The nation of France has many historic landmarks to offer, such as a big pointy tower in the middle of Paris, a big old archway in the middle of Paris, and a big glass pyramid in the middle of Paris. Given the chance to vote for their favourite national monument, though, the people of France have chosen precisely none of these. Instead, they’ve opted for something a bit more up our rue: the Le Mans circuit.

The Circuit de la Sarthe, to give it its proper name, has won the public vote on the 2024 edition of Le Monument préféré des Français (The French People’s Favourite Monument), an annual TV show with a rather self-explanatory title.

The 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans

Each year, one significant site is selected in each of France’s 13 regions, plus its overseas departments, and this year, the track was selected to represent the Pays de la Loire region in the country’s northwest.

It’s a little surprising to see a racetrack listed among sites like ruined monasteries, elegant châteaux and a daring modernist house by famed 20th-century architect Le Corbusier, but it’s not without precedent. The now 8.5-mile course, made up of a blend of permanent circuit and public roads, has been hosting the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 1923, widely regarded as the most important endurance race in the world and considered one part of motorsport’s triple crown.

The 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans

Furthermore, the shorter Bugatti Circuit, which uses the main start/finish straight and takes a shorter permanent loop, is the home of the French motorcycle Grand Prix.

The circuit joins previous winners including the Royal Monastery of Brou in central France, the Château de Sedan in the Ardennes, and Place Stanislas in the city of Nancy. Meanwhile, we’re wondering if we can get a similar competition going in Britain, and get enough people to vote for Silverstone…

