Wreckfest 2: Everything You Need To Know

We adore Wreckfest at CT. Really, who doesn’t? In a world of games seemingly only getting more serious, the hilarious destruction derby gameplay is still refreshing to jump into over 10 years on from its original release.

Imagine our delight, then, when Wreckfest 2 was announced. It’s set to arrive pretty soon, and we’re beginning to get details of what to expect. Here’s everything we know so far about the title.

Wreckfest 2 release date

Wreckfest 2, screenshot
Wreckfest 2, screenshot

THQ Nordic has announced that Wreckfest 2 will be crashing onto Steam Early Access on 20 March. How long it’ll remain in Early Access is unknown, although it’s worth mentioning the original game sat in that state for four years. It’d be a surprise if the new one remained like that for so long, though, given it’s already got foundations.

Wreckfest 2 features

Developer Bugbear has yet to properly delve into new features for Wreckfest 2, but we do know many of the original’s modes will be returning. That includes a proper Career Mode, which will feature the usual demolition derbies and races.

Tracks are promised to include obstacles and jumps as before, and cars will still be customisable with armour, performance upgrades and some silly cosmetics. Hopefully, the giant shark will return.

It seems a livery editor will be included in the new game, and mod support has been confirmed – although the extent of it has yet to be explained.

Will Wreckfest 2 be on console?

Wreckfest 2
Wreckfest 2

Don’t expect Wreckfest 2 to be on console during its Early Access period, although a console port of the game is on the cards. It has already been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox, although no word yet for the Nintendo Switch. The original was released on the console, so a release on the Switch 2 may be on the cards down the line.

Will Wreckfest 2 run on my PC?

We're still awaiting confirmation for Wreckfest 2's minimum and recommended PC specs. We'll update this section once we know for sure.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

