You Can Now Turn Your Citroen Ami Into A Tiny H-Van

The Italian Citroen rebodier has introduced a retro makeover for Citroen’s tiny EV
Caselani Type-Ami - side
Caselani Type-Ami - side

We can’t help but love the little Citroen Ami, even if it’s essentially a plastic box with symmetrical styling, a top speed of 28mph and a tendency to fall over. With a name borrowed from Citroen’s past, though, we can’t help but wish the French manufacturer had leaned into its heritage a little more with the design, though.

Enter Italian outfit Caselani, which has for many years been giving Citroen’s modern vans a retro flavour. It’s now given the same treatment to the little Ami, turning it into a shrunken version of the legendary Citroen H-Van of the 1950s – one of the only corrugated vehicles we can think of.

Caselani Type-Ami - front
Caselani Type-Ami - front

That ribbed body has been recreated in miniature on what Caselani calls the Type-Ami, as have the van’s circular front and rear lights, and its big upright grille with massive Citroen chevrons.

Caselani’s also offering it up in a range of jolly pastel colours as opposed to the usual Ami matte grey, and you can also spec things like an opening roof and a leather interior. What we can’t imagine has been changed are the mighty 5.5kWh battery and 8bhp electric motor, and as a result it should achieve a similar 47 mile quoted range to the regular car.

Caselani Type-Ami - rear
Caselani Type-Ami - rear

The whole conversion will cost you €4440 (about £3700) if you want to fit it yourself, or €6040 (a shade over £5000) if you want the factory to sort it. That’s on top of the £7695 that a basic Ami will set you back.

Of course, this isn’t the only way of getting a retro-flavoured Ami – Citroen’s Stellantis stablemate Fiat will sell you the Topolino, inspired by its own 1950s cars (although it probably won’t come with an Italian flag anymore). Would you go down either of those routes, or stick with the basic, super-utilitarian Ami?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

