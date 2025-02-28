World’s Largest Tyre Manufacturer* Switches To Recycled Materials

*Lego. Yes, we’re talking about Lego. It’s currently transitioning to tyres made one-third from recycled materials
World’s Largest Tyre Manufacturer* Switches To Recycled Materials

We’d usually raise an eyebrow at a tyre manufacturer announcing it’s switching to making its rubber from old fishing nets, ropes and engine oil. You know, things you wouldn’t normally associate with providing grip to the roads. So when ‘the world’s largest’ says it’s doing so, an eyebrow is raised.

Then you remember that technically, Lego is the world’s largest manufacturer of tyres. And simultaneously the smallest, probably.

Depending on the sources you believe, Lego is said to produce about 380 million tyres a year – for some context, Michelin comes close to 200 million.

You can feel a little better about life putting together the F&F Supra
You can feel a little better about life putting together the F&F Supra

What this news does then, is give us an excuse to talk about Lego during work hours. It will also affect most of us, as we’re sure many of you out there could take a glance at a shelf at home to reveal some sort of Lego car set. This particular author has just looked to the left and counted nine.

Although it has already started trialling tyres made from one-third recycled materials in some sets, Lego has now committed to phasing them in wholesale this year.

We weren’t kidding with old fishing nets, ropes and engine oil, either. Its boffins have figured a way to melt those down into one consistent material, named rSBES, that it can use in its rubber tyres to make them a little more eco-friendly to produce.

Lego Speed Champions F1, full line-up
Lego Speed Champions F1, full line-up

Annette Stube, Lego’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “Over the past five years, we have invested significant time in developing and testing this new recycled material to ensure it meets our high standards for quality, safety, and durability. The tires are just one of many options we’re working on to make our products more sustainable and it’s encouraging to see something this innovative making it into our sets.”

Lego says 120 different kits should utilise the new tyres by the end of 2025, which we assume will cover the incoming F1 sets, the confirmed Speed Champions Fast & Furious Toyota Supra, as well as the rumoured Honda S2000 and Technic R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. It’s good to know we can all feel a little better about our kits.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Nissan GT-R Goes Off Sale In Japan Ahead Of Production End
2025MY Nissan GT-R - front
News
Trademark Filing Hints A Ford Mustang Saloon Is On The Way
Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front
News
Toyota GR Cars Won’t Go Electric Any Time Soon
Toyota GR Yaris - front
News
Oh No, Mansory Has Modified A Tesla Cybertruck
Mansory Elongation - front
Found in the Classifieds
Now’s Your Chance To Own A V8 Aston Martin Cygnet
Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - front
News
Kia Concept EV2 Previews The Manufacturer's Smallest EV Yet
Kia Concept EV2, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Renault Rafale 300hp 4x4 Review: Who Is It For?
Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4