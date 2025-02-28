Nissan GT-R Goes Off Sale In Japan Ahead Of Production End

The company has stopped taking orders in Japan, the last market where the car was available, signalling that the end is nigh for the R35
2025MY Nissan GT-R - front
2025MY Nissan GT-R - front

The R35 Nissan GT-R didn’t live a life like most cars do, which stick around for a few years, get a mid-life facelift, then get replaced or dropped. When it launched in 2007, it was so far advanced that it’s been able to live on, with subtle yearly updates, for nearly 18 years.

Of course, regulations and shifting demand were always going to catch up with the GT-R eventually, and it’s been slowly disappearing from sale around the world. It was dropped in Oceania in 2021, Europe in 2022, and North America last year, and since then, its native Japan has been the only place you’ve been able to order a new GT-R.

2025MY Nissan GT-R - rear
2025MY Nissan GT-R - rear

That’s no longer the case. While production technically hasn’t wrapped up, you can't buy a new GT-R any more, with a statement appearing on Nissan’s Japanese website that reads:

“We have received many orders for the Nissan GT-R, and we have now finished accepting orders for the planned production quantity. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our many customers for their patronage over the years since its release in 2007.”

2025MY Nissan GT-R - interior
2025MY Nissan GT-R - interior

That means that once all the existing orders for the GT-R have been fulfilled, that’ll be it, and the remarkable life of the latest version of Godzilla will come to an end.

First launched towards the end of 2007, the GT-R has managed to maintain the same core setup for its entire life: a 3.8-litre VR38DETT twin-turbo V6 deploying its power via a six-speed dual-clutch ’box and Nissan’s clever torque juggling ATTESA ETS Pro four-wheel drive system.

2025MY Nissan GT-R with predecessors
2025MY Nissan GT-R with predecessors

Over the years, power swelled from the original’s 473bhp to the 592bhp found in the Nismo Track Edition, and despite its price steadily rising over the years in some markets, it always offered supercar performance at a sports car cost. The final versions available in Japan cost from ¥14.443 million, or around £76,000.

It’s probably not the end of the road for the GT-R name, but when the next one does turn up, it’s likely to be a very different beast, and will almost certainly be an EV. So, thank you R35, for the last 18 years – it’s been fun.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

