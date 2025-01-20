2 Fast 2 Furious’ Best Car Is Reportedly Turning Into Lego

No, we don’t mean Brian’s Skyline. It seems it’s finally the turn of Suki’s Honda S2000 to get the brickified spotlight
2F2F Suki's Honda S2000
2F2F Suki's Honda S2000

Name the best car from 2 Fast 2 Furious. We assume most of you will say ‘Easy, it’s Brian’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, of course’. Well, I’m afraid you would be wrong. Sorry, I don’t make the rules – oh hang on, in this case, that’s not true.

No, for me, the best car in the second film of the ever-more ludicrous franchise is the bright pink Honda S2000 Suki drives in the opening race of the film. It’s bright, audacious and downright cool. So it’s a delight to report that Lego is seemingly turning it into a set.

2F2F Suki's Honda S2000
2F2F Suki's Honda S2000

As reported by Brick Fanatics, the convertible is seemingly set to join the Speed Champions range – the smaller, shelf car meet-friendly sized ones – sometime in the summer. Beyond the set name of ‘77241 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000’, we don’t know much more about it beyond that.

We take a guess at pricing, with single-car Speed Champions sets currently costing £20.99 through Lego’s official channels. Expect the S2000 to either match it or be in a very similar ballpark.

Similarly, there is no word yet on the number of bricks but usually a road car comes in around 320 pieces – for some reference, the existing 2F2F Skyline set is 319.

2 Fast 2 Furious’ Best Car Is Reportedly Turning Into Lego

If Suki’s S2000 isn’t to your tastes (you’re wrong) but you still have a craving for some new F&F Lego sets this year, it’s shaping up to be a good one. A Technic set for Brian’s iconic Toyota Supra from the first film has already been confirmed, and there are convincing reports of a larger version of the Skyline coming, too.

We can only assume the new wave is to cash in on the anticipation of Fast & Furious 11. We’re still none the wiser on what it’ll be called exactly, when it'll arrive or if it’ll actually be the end of the series.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Alpine A290 Will Cost From £33,500
Alpine A290, front
News
A Hot Wheels Manga Is In The Works
Hot Wheels logo
News
The Defender OCTA Will Tackle The Dakar In 2026
News
Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 Has Been Crashed
News
Video Surfaces Of UK Ferrari F40 Crash
Crashed Ferrari F40
News
Brand Chief ‘Will Fight’ To Bring New Renault Twingo To The UK
Renault Twingo prototype - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
Reviews
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Review: One-Of-A-Kind, Literally
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Reviews
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Sometimes Annoying, Always Entertaining
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving