2 Fast 2 Furious’ Best Car Is Reportedly Turning Into Lego
Name the best car from 2 Fast 2 Furious. We assume most of you will say ‘Easy, it’s Brian’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, of course’. Well, I’m afraid you would be wrong. Sorry, I don’t make the rules – oh hang on, in this case, that’s not true.
No, for me, the best car in the second film of the ever-more ludicrous franchise is the bright pink Honda S2000 Suki drives in the opening race of the film. It’s bright, audacious and downright cool. So it’s a delight to report that Lego is seemingly turning it into a set.
As reported by Brick Fanatics, the convertible is seemingly set to join the Speed Champions range – the smaller, shelf car meet-friendly sized ones – sometime in the summer. Beyond the set name of ‘77241 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000’, we don’t know much more about it beyond that.
We take a guess at pricing, with single-car Speed Champions sets currently costing £20.99 through Lego’s official channels. Expect the S2000 to either match it or be in a very similar ballpark.
Similarly, there is no word yet on the number of bricks but usually a road car comes in around 320 pieces – for some reference, the existing 2F2F Skyline set is 319.
If Suki’s S2000 isn’t to your tastes (you’re wrong) but you still have a craving for some new F&F Lego sets this year, it’s shaping up to be a good one. A Technic set for Brian’s iconic Toyota Supra from the first film has already been confirmed, and there are convincing reports of a larger version of the Skyline coming, too.
We can only assume the new wave is to cash in on the anticipation of Fast & Furious 11. We’re still none the wiser on what it’ll be called exactly, when it'll arrive or if it’ll actually be the end of the series.
