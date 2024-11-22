Lego Has Just Revealed Its Massive New F1 Range

In case you missed it, back in September, Lego announced it was teaming up with Formula 1 for a new partnership that’d see a bunch of licenced sets for the series. The Danish toy company hasn’t hung around with it either, now confirming a whole bunch of new kits.

Coming very early next year, all ten F1 teams will see their cars brickified for the Speed Champions range, and this isn’t just a copy-paste exercise of the same car with different colours. Although from a distance they’re seemingly the same, each is subtly a little different from the other to reflect this year’s car.

Lego Speed Champions F1, full line-up

Even from the press pics, little details like the more rounded noses on the Haas and VCARB cars, or the contrast in sidepods between the Red Bull and Mercedes. Impressive given the small form factor, with each set hovering around the 250-piece mark. All are complete with a suited-and-booted driver minifigure.

You’ll be able to buy all ten as separate sets from 1 January, each costing £24.99. An F1-branded show car, and one for F1 Academy, will also be available.

Lego Icons Williams FW14B

Those looking for more detailed sets will be excited by two other sets coming. The first is the Lego Icons Williams FW14B, a replica version of the car that took Nigel Mansell to the 1992 title.

It’s the second F1 car to come in the Icons range, following on from Senna’s McLaren MP4/4 release earlier this year. Unlike that car, this one now gets a wider set of tyres for the rear axle as well as Goodyear branding, something that the MP4/4 sorely lacked. This will go on sale in March for £69.99.

Lego Technic Ferrari SF-24

If you’d prefer something more modern, a Technic version of Ferrari’s SF-24 will arrive at the same time. This 1361-piece set replicates this year’s Ferrari and has some neat trinkets like a working DRS system, a two-speed gearbox and even a spinning MGU-H. That’ll keep you entertained for a good two minutes. It’s easily the most expensive set in the new F1 range at £199.99, but then it is comfortably the largest.

Oh, and if you’ve got young F1 fans in your life, there’s something for them too. There’s a Duplo Town set which comes complete with two cars – although with enough pieces to make them look like any of the real teams in case your toddler is a Yuki Tsunoda ultra.

Lego Duplo F1

Bigger kids will be satisfied with two Lego City kits, one a Ferrari pit stop set and the other a garage complete with a Mercedes and Alpine.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have some shelf space to clear…