Why Is SoFlo Custom’s Jeep Wrangler Speedster So Angry?

This is the SoFlo Speedster, a modified and chopped-up Jeep Wrangler created by Florida-based tuning shop SoFlo Customs, and if we were you, we’d give it a wide berth, because it looks a bit miffed about something.

Maybe it’s angry that it’s lost a whole lot of practicality as part of its transformation. In turning it into this beach-buggy-stroke-sports-car-stroke-Baja-racer, SoFlo has done away with the Wrangler’s back seats, leaving it as a strict two-seater.

SoFlo Speedster - side

Whatever it is, we suspect it’ll pack an equally furious soundtrack, because the Speedster is based on the 392 Hemi version of the Wrangler, which has a truly gargantuan 6.4-litre V8 under its boxy bonnet. In the Speedster, it’s been given a remap, lifting its power output to 575bhp.

That breathes through a new exhaust system too, which should ensure this thing sounds like a proper muscle car as you fling it across whatever terrain you damn well please – and you will be, because the Speedster still has plenty of off-road goodies. Among them are 40-inch off-road tyres, locking front and rear diffs, and detachable sway bars.

SoFlo Speedster - rear

It’s also designed for chilled-out days at the beach, though. Well, as chilled-out as a day can be in a 575bhp, V8-powered Jeep wearing an expression that looks like someone just spilt its pint all over its light-coloured trousers. As a result, its doors and roof panels can be removed, and the interior – which featured niceties like heated seats and Apple CarPlay – has been weatherproofed.

SoFlo CEO Joseph Gattas is, unsurprisingly, a fan: “I, personally, want to drive it around every single day because once your foot hits the gas pedal its power literally presses you against the seat,” he said.

In the States, one of these bundles of fury can be yours from $99,999 (around £79,000), rising to $129,000 (around £102,000) for a fully kitted-out example. Just make sure you’re nice to it – we wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of it.