Three New Cars Are Coming To Gran Turismo 7 This Week

Thursday’s update looks set to bring a Peugeot 205 GTI, BMW Z4 and a very, very unexpected German classic
It’s the time of the month when someone has given Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi access to Photoshop. Over the weekend, Yamauchi-san posted his tradition of teasing silhouettes of new cars coming to GT7 with an update seemingly set to land on Thursday.

It seems GT7’s third anniversary is going to be met with a pretty sedate wave of new content, given there are just three cars teased here.

Peugeot 205 GTI
Front and left, we believe is a Peugeot 205 and most likely a GTI. If you’ve got any sort of interest in hot hatches, this one should excite you – the GTI is often lauded as one of the greatest of the genre. We couldn’t tell you which engine will be in this one – we’d hope the more sought-after 1.9, although knowing Gran Turismo’s track record of putting in unexpected engine variants, it could well be a 1.6.

To its right appears to be a first-generation BMW Z4. It wouldn’t be the first time it’s appeared in a Gran Turismo title – having debuted in GT4, and then again as a ‘Premium’ car in 5 and 6. We’re expecting this to be the 3.0-litre, straight-six variant.

BMW Z4
Third and final, but by no means least exciting, is the car at the back. Many have speculated it to be some form of JDM kei truck. As fun as that’d have been, the evidence suggests something different entirely – an early Mercedes Unimog.

Which variant exactly is hard to pin down, given how many of them have existed since its introduction in 1948. Speculation suggests a ‘50s/’60s 411 variant, but we’re in no place to commit to confirming.

Credit: Norbert Schnitzler/Wikicommons
We should know for sure by Wednesday, given the usual routine of revealing the full update’s content a day before release. Will a new track come, too? Fingers crossed.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

