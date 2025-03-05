Who Asked For The 19-Foot Cadillac Escalade IQL?

How much car is too much car? We think we might have the answer. It’s the new Cadillac Escalade IQL.

Let’s digest some of the numbers. Here we have an SUV that’s a little over 19 feet in length, has slightly more power than a McLaren 750S, and will out-accelerate a decent number of sports cars. It rides on 24-inch wheels and 35-inch tyres, and has enough grunt to tow a four-wheel drive Ford F-150. Prepare to rarely see it venture outside the traffic-choked roads of Beverly Hills or Miami Beach.

Cadillac Escalade IQL - interior

Essentially, it’s a stretched version of the existing Escalade IQ, because clearly, that car was crying out for more space. It has an enormous 206kWh battery that powers a motor on each axle, which makes a total of 680bhp. Most of the time, that is – put it in Velocity Max mode and you uncork an extra 70bhp, for a total of 750. Torque is 615lb ft most of the time, with Velocity Max again unlocking a whole chunk more – 785lb ft, which is slightly more than the average oil tanker.

Cadillac hasn’t said how much all this weighs, but given the – ahem – ‘smaller’ Escalade IQ has a 3992kg kerb weight, this almost certainly tips the scales at above four tonnes. Max towing capacity, meanwhile, is 3402kg, so while it could probably haul most medium-sized buildings, it can’t quite tow itself.

Cadillac Escalade IQL - rear

Despite weighing as much as Lithuania, it’ll manage a quoted 460 miles on a charge thanks to that vast battery, and Caddy reckons you can claim back 116 miles in 10 minutes on a rapid charger.

Cadillac says the Escalade IQL will be sold globally, although we don’t know if that includes the UK. After all, it’s longer than the typical British village and about as wide too. In the off chance it does make it here, though, expect it to cost more than it does in the States, where pricing kicks off at $132,695 (around £103,500).