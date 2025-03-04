This Six-Wheeled Suzuki Jimny Could Be Yours

Once a humble Jimny living a quiet life in Japan, someone brought it to the UK and turned it into the tiniest six-wheel truck we’ve ever seen
Suzuki Jimny 6x4, front
Suzuki Jimny 6x4, front

We’re pretty certain nobody at Suzuki had ever considered the idea of a six-wheeled Jimny. On paper, it does sound like a hilarious idea – like some kind of miniature Mercedes G63 6x6 or Hennessey VelociRaptor – but hopelessly impractical. Thankfully, someone braver than Suzuki and ourselves decided to have a crack at it.

No, we haven’t put this through Photoshop’s AI, what you’re looking at is a real Suzuki Jimny that’s been given an extra axle and a pick-up bed.

Suzuki Jimny 6x4, rear (Credit: Historics Auctioneers)
Suzuki Jimny 6x4, rear (Credit: Historics Auctioneers)

This 2019 Jimny started life in Japan, before being imported to the UK at an unspecified date – at which point it was very quickly met with several tools. Cotswolds-based Mocho Fabrication took care of the work by extending the wheel arches, lengthening the chassis and then fitting a third axle taken from a donor Jimny, which gave its life for this incredible monstrosity.

As Suzuki has not made a pick-up variant of this generation Jimny, that cartoonish rear bed is all custom work. Much of its other new parts are said to be genuine from the manufacturer, though. It borrows its Nardo Grey colour from the Audi catalogue, though.

Suzuki Jimny 6x4, bed (Credit: Historics Auctioneers)
Suzuki Jimny 6x4, bed (Credit: Historics Auctioneers)

A little bit of work has been done to make the inside of the Jimny feel a little posher, too. Some quilted leather has been added to the door cars, on the seats and around the gear selector. There’s also a new Kenwood infotainment system, replacing the frankly naff one of the base car.

What hasn’t changed is the Jimny’s 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. Yep, 99bhp sent to all six wheels through a four-speed automatic gearbox. A regular Jimny is not fast, let alone one powering a third axle.

Suzuki Jimny 6x4, engine (Credit: Historics Auctioneers)
Suzuki Jimny 6x4, engine (Credit: Historics Auctioneers)

Historics Auctioneers has the car for sale. It had been set for auction on 1 March with an estimate of £40,000-£50,000, but didn't have any takers. However, it still has the car and has told Car Throttle any seriously interested parties are encouraged to get in touch. If you do, please take us for a spin.

(Hat tip to CarScoops for bringing it to our attention)

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

