Watch A WRC Car Bizarrely Lose Its Wing Mid-Stage

M-Sport’s Mārtiņš Sesks was blissfully unaware that he was missing a major part of his car during Rally Chile
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mārtiņš Sesks' Ford Puma, pre-wing-loss
Mārtiņš Sesks' Ford Puma, pre-wing-loss

Modern WRC cars are as fast as top-flight rally machinery has ever been, and a big part of that is down to aerodynamics. You need only look at the complicated array of wings, fins, vents and splitters that adorn the modern breed of Rally1 cars from Toyota, Hyundai and Ford to see how seriously teams take aero these days – they look only one step removed from the kind of cars that run at Pikes Peak.

That said, it seems that you can get away with removing at least some of that aero without it affecting things too badly. Just ask Latvian driver Mārtiņš Sesks, who’s running a partial campaign for the M-Sport team this year, in a non-hybrid version of its Ford Puma.

During this weekend’s Rally Chile, Sesks was rocketing along a high-speed section of one of the rally’s tough gravel stages when the rear wing sheared clean off his Puma, moments before it launched off a jump.

The car appeared to nosedive as it got airborne – perhaps a result of the sudden loss of downforce at the rear – but regardless, Sesks didn’t seem to notice much of a difference. When he reached the end of the stage, where drivers typically give a quick interview, he was asked about what it was like trying to drive without the wing.

“What?” Was Sesks’ shocked reply. He may have noticed a slight difference, saying “That’s why we were now braking…” before tailing off, but all in all, it seems he was blissfully unaware that anything was amiss with his car. Either way, it was a meme-worthy moment, as quickly proven by DirtFish’s Instagram account.

As a result of tyre damage sustained on the first day, Sesks and his co-driver Renārs Francis, who are making their top-flight WRC debut this season, would ultimately only manage 24th in a rally won by Finnish Toyota superstar Kalle Rovanperä.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Boggo-Spec VW ID Buzz Is Our Pick Of The Range, But There’s A Catch
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
News
You Can’t Even Outrun The New 809bhp Mansory G63 In Your Nightmares
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Here’s Your First Look At The Retro-Tastic New Renault 4
Renault 4 teaser
Renault 4 teaser
News
Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day
News
Alpine Confirms A Supercar Is In The Works
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving