The Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV Is A Super-Cheap Seven-Seater You Can’t Have

Unless you live in Indonesia. In which case, enjoy your rugged box-shaped people-hauler
Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV - front
Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV - front

Normally, when we’re overcome with jealous excitement about a car that’s not going on sale in the UK, it’s a snorty muscle car or a lightweight hot hatch. This… is neither of those things. It’s the Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV, a new, super-basic Indonesian-market seven-seater that we find ourselves strangely drawn to.

If its cute, boxy face looks familiar, it’s because it’s based on the Hilux Champ, an equally no-frills pickup designed mainly for the Southeast Asian market where such things are very popular. Earlier this year, we brought you the truly wonderful sight of one that had been turned into an actual racing car.

Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV - side
Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV - side

It’s called the Hilux Rangga in Indonesia, which is where this little cutie’s going on sale (hence the flag on the front wing in these pics – don’t mistake it for the very similar flag of Monaco, where the Hilux Rangga is not, as far as we know, going on sale).

Apparently, New Armada, an Indonesian coachbuilder (literally – it builds coaches) is handling the conversion from pickup to SUV, and the car’s set to be sold through Toyota Astra Motor, a joint venture between the Japanese manufacturer and local conglomerate Astra International.

A video showing the inside of the car reveals that yes, seven seats have somehow been crammed into this thing, along with what looks like some slightly plusher upholstery than you’d get in the workaday Hilux Champ.

Powertrains will be borrowed from the regular Champ, too – a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder with 137bhp, or a 2.4-litre, 148bhp turbodiesel four. It’s rear-wheel drive and gets the choice of five-speed auto or six-speed manual ’boxes.

You’re probably wondering what all this is set to cost. Well, according to local outlet Antara Otomotif, the Rangga SUV is going to start at under 400 million Indonesian rupiah. Pick your jaw up off the floor – that’s less than £20,000. Reckon we need this rugged seven-seater in Europe to give the Dacia Jogger some company?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

