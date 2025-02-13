Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Revealed, We Still Wonder Why He Doesn’t Just Run

Sega’s Mario Kart-challenging series will have a new entry this year, with a focus on dimensional travel
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Ah, we wonder if Sega has just given us a new reveal in spite of, or as a result of, talk about a new Mario Kart game arriving with the Switch 2. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has been revealed and it leaves us with one question – why doesn’t he just run?

Everyone’s favourite hedgehog is back behind the wheel of a car and this time, it’ll involve a lot of dimensional travel. Ever played Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Imagine that but with race cars.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

‘Travel Rings’ are the main gimmick of the game, taking you from one location to another throughout a race – and it looks like these will be pretty varied. The trailer shows one instance of going from a closed-off stadium into a pre-historic, dinosaur-filled world.

Whether these environment changes are pre-determined or all locations available in the game could theoretically appear at any moment is yet to be confirmed.

It also takes the ‘transformative’ element of its predecessor – Sonic Team Racing – which sees the vehicle change from a car, to a plane, to a boat depending on the terrain. You’ve played Mario Kart 8, you know how that goes.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

One other way the game has been shaken up is the ability to pre-select power-ups, meaning you’ll start the race with a loadout of weapons rather than completely relying on picking up item boxes.

Sega also promises the ‘most extensive vehicle customisation’ of the series yet including the possibility of switching parts between vehicles. Again though, why bother with vehicles when Sonic’s canonical running pace is 767mph?

No word yet on a release date for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, but PS5 players will be able to sign up for a closed beta shortly.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

