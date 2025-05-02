There’s Another Toyota Century Up For Auction In The UK

Here’s your latest chance to snag Toyota’s esoteric V12 luxury car without the hassle of importing one yourself
Toyota Century - front
Toyota Century - front

We are truly powerless to resist the charms of the Toyota Century, which is why we get a bit over-excited every time one comes up for sale in Britain. We feel it’s our duty, then, to point you in the direction of this one, which has just popped up on our favourite workday procrastination platform, Collecting Cars.

So, a quick refresher, in case you’re still not familiar with the Century’s magnificence. First launched in 1967, it’s Toyota’s flagship Japanese-market luxury car, the go-to choice for the nation’s discerning politicians and high-flying businesspeople. Also, Bill Murray at the end of Lost in Translation.

Toyota Century - side
Toyota Century - side

It’s the second-generation car, produced between 1997 and 2017, that tends to make its way to Britain. That’s important, because it has Japan’s only domestically-built V12, a 5.0-litre naturally aspirated unit that delivers its 276bhp more smoothly than a cashmere sweater smeared with butter.

This 2008 example was only imported to the UK in February of this year, so much of its 128,202km (79,661 miles) were likely accrued gliding around Japan’s exquisitely smooth, salt-free road network.

Toyota Century - interior, rear
Toyota Century - interior, rear

All the usual Century goodies are present and correct. Heated, cooled and massaging wool seats with grandparent-spec lace antimacassars? Check. A fold-down centre in the front passenger seat that turns it into a footrest for the rear passenger? Check. A TV screen for the rear passengers? Check. An ostrich-feather duster for keeping all the interior’s nooks and crannies spotless? Check, check and indeed check.

There’s also a full folder of service history (not that it’ll tell you much if you don’t speak Japanese), and the car’s first UK MOT test resulted in a clean pass with zero advisories.

Toyota Century - interior, front
Toyota Century - interior, front

As we write this, the auction’s only just opened, and with six days to go, bidding’s only up to £500. The last Century sold on Collecting Cars, in February of this year, ended up going for £12,350, but that was a higher-mileage car with a slightly shabbier body and a couple of reported mechanical glitches.

This one seems tidier on the surface, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it fetch a little bit more. Either way, this is something the vendor can truthfully describe as the sale of the Century. Yeah, we did that joke last time, didn’t we?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Genesis G70 Sprouts Huge Wing For Track Day Concept
Genesis G70 Track Day Special - front
News
Updated Genesis Electrified GV70 Goes On Sale In The UK
2025 Genesis Electrified GV70
News
Yes, There’s Another Pagani Zonda
Pagani Zonda Unico
News
Singer’s Latest Reimagined Porsche 911 Is A Gorgeous ’80s Throwback
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer
News
Lotus Emira Clark Edition Pays Tribute To One Of Motorsport’s Greats
Lotus Emira Clark Edition
News
Abt Unveils Audi Quattro Restomod With 523bhp
Abt Ur-Quattro - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic
Reviews
2025 Renault 5 Review: Simply Brilliant
2025 Renault 5, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front