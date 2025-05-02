Yes, There’s Another Pagani Zonda

Sort of, anyway. This Zonda has been ‘reimagined’ through the brand’s Unico programme for a customer in China
Pagani Zonda Unico
Pagani Zonda Unico

A motoring journalist reporting on one last Pagani Zonda is a bit like Sarah Connor destroying a Terminator. Just when you think you’re safe, another one rises from the ashes.

Yes, Pagani has once again introduced a ‘new’ special-edition Zonda. The car manufacturing equivalent of a scruffy-haired 20-something-year-old who can’t quite delete the number of the septum-pierced woman who introduced him to Deftones.

Before we get into it, we’ll point out this isn’t a ground-up new Pagani Zonda chassis. Like many recent reworkings of the legendary hypercar, it’s based on an existing car – this one believed to be a Zonda 760 Roadster at its core.

This one has been reworked through its Unico programme, which allows customers to customise a Pagani in pretty much any way they can imagine. The buyer in China for this one has some pretty good taste in that case.

It’s said to have been inspired by the Kunlun Mountains located in China, which is naturally our first thought with a 7.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 supercar.

Its exposed carbon fibre bodywork has been given a blue tinge for most of the panels, with contrasting centre-locking lug nuts and brake callipers to boot. See also the painted exhaust exits, which, quite frankly, look mega.

Pagani Zonda Unico
Pagani Zonda Unico

There’s also been some reworking of the car’s aerodynamics, with the introduction of a double-decker rear wing and gigantic air ducts on the bonnet. Subtle interior additions include blue-painted vents to match the exterior bodywork, plus some contrasting piping on the seats.

If it is indeed based on a 760, we would presume the Mercedes-AMG-built engine is still producing 749bhp and 449lb ft of torque.

Although Pagani hasn’t publicly given this Zonda a name, it has marked it as ‘1 of 1’. Which, in fairness, describes pretty much every Zonda left in existence. See you again in 12-18 months when yet another version emerges.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Genesis G70 Sprouts Huge Wing For Track Day Concept
Genesis G70 Track Day Special - front
News
Updated Genesis Electrified GV70 Goes On Sale In The UK
2025 Genesis Electrified GV70
News
Yes, There’s Another Pagani Zonda
Pagani Zonda Unico
News
Singer’s Latest Reimagined Porsche 911 Is A Gorgeous ’80s Throwback
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer
News
Lotus Emira Clark Edition Pays Tribute To One Of Motorsport’s Greats
Lotus Emira Clark Edition
News
Abt Unveils Audi Quattro Restomod With 523bhp
Abt Ur-Quattro - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic
Reviews
2025 Renault 5 Review: Simply Brilliant
2025 Renault 5, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front