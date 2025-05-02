Yes, There’s Another Pagani Zonda

A motoring journalist reporting on one last Pagani Zonda is a bit like Sarah Connor destroying a Terminator. Just when you think you’re safe, another one rises from the ashes.

Yes, Pagani has once again introduced a ‘new’ special-edition Zonda. The car manufacturing equivalent of a scruffy-haired 20-something-year-old who can’t quite delete the number of the septum-pierced woman who introduced him to Deftones.

Before we get into it, we’ll point out this isn’t a ground-up new Pagani Zonda chassis. Like many recent reworkings of the legendary hypercar, it’s based on an existing car – this one believed to be a Zonda 760 Roadster at its core.

This one has been reworked through its Unico programme, which allows customers to customise a Pagani in pretty much any way they can imagine. The buyer in China for this one has some pretty good taste in that case.

It’s said to have been inspired by the Kunlun Mountains located in China, which is naturally our first thought with a 7.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 supercar.

Its exposed carbon fibre bodywork has been given a blue tinge for most of the panels, with contrasting centre-locking lug nuts and brake callipers to boot. See also the painted exhaust exits, which, quite frankly, look mega.

Pagani Zonda Unico

There’s also been some reworking of the car’s aerodynamics, with the introduction of a double-decker rear wing and gigantic air ducts on the bonnet. Subtle interior additions include blue-painted vents to match the exterior bodywork, plus some contrasting piping on the seats.

If it is indeed based on a 760, we would presume the Mercedes-AMG-built engine is still producing 749bhp and 449lb ft of torque.

Although Pagani hasn’t publicly given this Zonda a name, it has marked it as ‘1 of 1’. Which, in fairness, describes pretty much every Zonda left in existence. See you again in 12-18 months when yet another version emerges.