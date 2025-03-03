TDU Solar Crown Season 3 Is Coming

Here’s your reminder that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown still exists. It’s been a rocky last few months since its September launch for the title to say the least… but developers KT Racing are seemingly still committed to supporting the game. With that in mind, a third season of content has been confirmed.

We have no further info as to what it’ll contain at this stage, but Nacon has confirmed details will be revealed on 6 March, 6pm UK time during a larger-scale stream hosted by the publisher.

A short announcement also stated “Only the most observant will know more!”, as well as providing an image of keys and a pointed star. We won’t commit to getting yours or our own hopes up, but the latter could maybe hint at property ownership coming to the game.

It’d be a welcome addition, although given it appeared in both TDU1 and 2, it’s a feature that the community as a whole tends to agree should’ve been in from the start. Time will tell, anyway.

Beyond that, we’d expect a modest intake of new cars. Seasons 1 and 2 added two totally-new cars respectively (we’re not counting the pre-tuned, fictional ‘special editions’ of existing models), as well as Ibiza for the latter. Oh, and more stickers, probably.

Will it be enough to reignite interest in TDU Solar Crown? As we’re writing this, its 24-hour peak on Steam has been 207 players – compared with The Crew: Motorfest, available on all the same platforms, at 1,839.

We don’t have access to console player stats, but we presume it’ll be a similar story on Xbox and PlayStation. Nacon will surely be quivering a little at the thought of Forza Horizon coming to PS5 next month, which is already sitting at the top of the PS Store sales charts.