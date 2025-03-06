Rennsport Is Coming To Consoles

Sim racing is in a pretty special place right now. Just to rack off a few available competitive titles, you have Assetto Corsa Competizione, Le Mans Ultimate, Automobilista 2 and the ever-present iRacing.

The thing is, for the best competitive online racing, you need a PC. Of those, only ACC has a console presence and no cross-platform play. Rejoice though, if you have a PS5 or Xbox, as a new title is coming to help plug that gap.

Rennsport will be released on consoles this year. The title focuses heavily on sportscar racing, with Hypercars, GT3, GT4 and a few other oddities here and there.

Remote video URL

The title was released in Early Access for PC players in December last year as a free-to-play title. However, it takes a similar approach to iRacing although without the subscription fee – you get a selection of ‘base’ content, but most of the cars and tracks require separate purchases. It remains to be confirmed whether that approach will be taken for the console release.

Developer Competition Company has partnered with Nacon to publish Rennsport on console. You know, the ones behind Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Yeah…

It’s an interesting partnership though, given Nacon-owned KT Racing is working on Endurance Motorsport Series, a sim title focusing on… sportscar racing.

Rennsport, in-game screenshot

Sébastien Waxin, Head of Racing at Nacon, said: “We’re delighted to be adding Rennsport to our console catalog. This great upcoming simulation is part of our plan to develop Nacon’s racing division, and to offer a wide range of games to satisfy all types of gamers, including drivers eager to compete on some of the most exciting circuits in the world.”

No word yet on an exact console release date for Rennsport, just that it’ll come sometime in 2025. It also hasn’t been confirmed if this will be the final product, or a version in Early Access.